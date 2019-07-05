Zendaya Latest Instagram Snap Sends Her Followers Into A Frenzy: ‘Cmon, Legs For Days’

Zendaya is one beautiful lady and her latest Instagram upload has sent her followers into a frenzy.

The “Something New” hitmaker uploaded a stunning photo of her in Rome, Italy in front of the Colosseum. In the photo, she appears to be walking in front of the iconic amphitheater in a shiny, mini dress which shows off her beautiful long legs. Her heels match the ensemble and give her some extra height, making her look like a goddess. Zendaya’s hair is down as she confidently struts and looks into the camera lens.

Within seven hours of the image being uploaded, it has been proven to be very popular, racking up over 2.5 million likes.

As for the comments section, her followers have made it clear that they can’t really cope.

“Ended other people’s legs,” one user stated.

“C’MON LEGS FOR DAYS,” another stated passionately in capital letters.

“Walking past the haters… UNBOTHERED,” a third follower wrote.

“LEGS!!!!! Legs JESUS!!!!” a fourth commented.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs also added “WOW!” to the pile of comments praising the image.

Zendaya is no stranger to showing off her legs as last month, she uploaded a set of photos to her Instagram where she was posed in a matching ensemble made by Tommy Hilfiger which consisted of a crop top, tiny shorts, and a blazer.

At 22-years-old, Zendaya has achieved so much in her career so far.

In 2010, she played the role of Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel television series, Shake It Up alongside Bella Thorne for three years.

Since then, her acting career has continued to elevate. She played the role of Michelle in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home as well as playing voice roles in Duck Duck Goose and Smallfoot.

In 2017, she starred in the hugely successful film, The Greatest Showman which grossed over $435 million at the box office.

In 2013, she released her debut self-titled album via Hollywood Records. The lead single, “Replay” peaked at No. 40 in the U.S. and No. 8 in Australia. Her song with Zac Efron, “Rewrite The Stars,” taken from The Greatest Showman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was a worldwide success peaking at No. 1 in Singapore, No. 3 in Malaysia, No. 16 in the U.K., and No. 21 in Ireland. Despite only reaching No. 70 in the U.S., it has been certified platinum after selling over 1 million copies, according to RIAA.

On Instagram, Zendaya’s account boasts over 57.6 million followers. Her posts are liked in their millions and she updates her fans with what’s going on in her life regularly.