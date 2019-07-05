Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Patriotic Side With Tiny Red Bikini, Says Her Body Has ‘Never Looked Better’

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian showed off her patriotic side with her Instagram followers while celebrating the 4th of July holiday poolside. The socialite took to the photo-sharing app to post a mirror selfie featuring herself in a tiny, red bikini that left little of her figure to the imagination.

In the sexy snap, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunts her flawless, curvy figure in the red string bikini that includes several strings tying around the side of her body. The top is simple, including two triangles of fabric that expose much of her busty chest, while the extra layer of strings tied around her rib cage give the suit a bit of flair.

The bottom of the suit scantily covers the area between her legs, giving viewers more than just a glimpse of her upper thighs, hips, and lower abdomen. Kourtney kills the look with her dark, straight hair pulled back into a low ponytail and a pair of sunglasses dangling from one hand. She looks exceptionally trim with a flat tummy, sculpted thighs, and thin arms.

The 40-year-old reality star recently revealed in a piece she wrote for website Poosh that her body “never looked better” than the last time she was on the Keto diet.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat, and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

The mother-of-three continued on to explain what a Keto diet is, which emphasizes consuming a high-fat, high-protein, and low-carb diet in order to switch the body from burning carbs to burning stored fat. Kourtney explains that she began the diet for reasons other than weight loss, writing that her doctor found high levels of mercury and lead in her muscles and encouraged her to follow the diet to detox the metals.

Loading...

Kourtney goes on in the piece to tell readers which foods she avoids eating and which ones she makes sure to consume before providing a typical meal plan that she follows while on the diet. In addition to eating plenty of vegetables, proteins, and nuts and seeds, the businesswoman makes sure to avoid processed and sugary foods as well as alcohol.

She encourages anyone looking to detox and get their body back to a balanced state to talk to their doctor about going on the diet.