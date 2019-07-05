Teyana Taylor Leaves Little To The Imagination A Tiny Bikini

Teyana's showing a whole lot of skin in a thong bikini this 4th of July.

Teyana Taylor isn’t afraid to flash some skin, and she’s proving it once again with her most recent trip to the beach. The stunning model, singer, and actress was showing off her insanely toned body as she hit the sand for the 4th of July during a trip to Miami, Florida, proudly flaunting her chiselled abs in a thong two-piece.

In candid photos shared by The Daily Mail this week, 28-year-old Teyana soaked up the Independence Day sun while at Miami Beach with her husband, basketball player Iman Shumpert, and their adorable 3-year-old daughter Junie.

Taylor had her serious six-pack on full display as she walked along the sand during the U.S. holiday, rocking a red and green tie-dye crop-top style bikini top which she tied into a knot at the back and paired with the skimpiest neon thong bottoms that tied across the hips.

The star was also showing off her multiple tattoos as she walked along the sand and took a dip in the water, including several large inkings on both of her arms and another on her left leg.

She also opted to accessorize her colorful and unique bikini look with several silver chains around her neck and mismatched earrings in her ears.

Teyana Taylor Shows Off Assets on Fourth of July in Miami https://t.co/XDEXbP9CWR — TMZ (@TMZ) July 5, 2019

Teyana enjoyed some family time as she soaked up the sun in the Sunshine State, as the candid photos published by the outlet showed the trio embracing in a big hug as they took a dip in the water together.

As for how she got the amazing body she showed off at the beach on Independence Day, Taylor previously told The Cut that dancing is her go-to workout.

“I have a dance fitness program called Fade2Fit, where we do live videos of us dancing. We combine dancing and exercise to make it fun and release pressure,” she told the outlet. “You’ll see results in a week.”

She revealed that she does the dance exercise every single day and added, “I haven’t had any complaints yet, so I’m happy about that.”

Loading...

“Some people feel intimidated when they walk in the gym. Some people don’t even want to leave the house,” Teyana then continued of what inspired her to create the exercise routine. “I wanted to make something where you don’t have to leave the house to get a workout and feel good.”

Taylor also opened up about all the hard work that’s gone into getting the seriously toned abs she’s been showing off. She admitted in the interview that she actually prefers to stay way from the gym because she doesn’t want to look “like a bodybuilder” because she’s naturally so strong and gains muscle quite easily.

“People see me and think that I have the most perfect body, but they don’t realize that I have struggled just like they do,” Teyana said. “If I lift up a weight, I automatically get super strong.”