Florence Welch’s Anxiety Has Led Her To Take A Break From Touring

Florence Welch, also known as Florence + The Machine is taking a break from touring due to her anxiety, per Music News.

The “Ship To Wreck” hitmaker has been on the road for over a year and will be going on a hiatus from live shows after her Edinburgh, Scotland show on August 8.

Florence has admitted that this break comes at a good time because she wants to experience normal life after being in the industry for a decade.

“I’ve been doing it for 10 years, and I’d quite like to experience a different way of life,” Welch told Q Magazine.

“My whole adult life has been making an album, then going on a tour, in a cycle, and it’s been very punishing for me, mentally and physically. It’s draining. I’m drained,” she expressed.

In the past, Florence has been open about her struggle with anxiety and her overall mental health and she believes touring has made it worse sometimes.

“Even in the midst of a full-blown anxiety attack, I can do the show,” she said.

“I have to really unravel the anxiety. I can’t stop crying. I can’t dress. I get cyclical negative thinking that gets really dark that says I shouldn’t exist. I go down a hole quite fast.”

In a recent interview with the Evening Standard, Florence spoke about being lonely on tour and opened up about being two years sober, which The Inquisitr reported.

Loading...

Florence rose to fame in 2009 when she released her debut album, Lungs under the band name Florence and the Machine. The record topped the charts in the U.K. and reached No. 14 in the U.S. That same year, they were shortlisted for a Mercury Prize Award, while in 2010, they won the MasterCard British Album award at the Brit Awards. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, there will be a deluxe box set, a colored vinyl, and a cassette released, which Rolling Stone noted.

Their second album, Ceremonials, matched the success of Lungs and contained her first U.K. No 1 single — “Spectrum (Say My Name).” The “What Kind Of Man” hitmakers’ first album to top the U.S. album chart was their third studio album — How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. To date, Welch has achieved three No. 1 albums in the U.K. with Florence and the Machine.

In total, Florence and the Machine have received six Grammy Award nominations. In 2010, “Dog Days Are Over” won Best Art Direction at the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Instagram, Florence’s personal Instagram account has over 1.7 million followers. On the band’s account, it has over 487,000 followers.