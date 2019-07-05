Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination In Scantily Clad Outfit, Tells Followers ‘Ride My Wave’

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow is enjoying yet another vacation to Bali, Indonesia, and has been keeping her millions of followers up to date on her tropical activities with daily posts to her social media account. On Friday, the model had her followers drooling over her latest skin-revealing snap that featured her in a racy outfit.

The 25-year-old poses in the photo against a wall in what appears to be a hotel lobby as she prepares to go out for the night. She is dressed in a slinky, white-netted crop top and skirt outfit that leaves little of her sculpted figure to the imagination and shows off her flawless skin.

The tiny top stretches across her busty chest, barely covering it entirely and leaving plenty of underboob on display. As the eye moves down the model’s taut, chiseled abdomen, viewers get a glimpse of her back tattoo. The skirt piece of the outfit is open along her thigh, tied sporadically with strips of fabric and exposing much of her skin. It comes up to just under her belly button and reveals a pair of white panties underneath.

The fitness guru completed the beachy look with her long, wavy blonde hair worn loose around her head and shoulders and a face full of makeup, including black liner and mascara, blush, and nude-pink pouty lips. She accessorized with a series of bracelets and necklaces, with some featuring crosses.

In the caption of the sexy snap, the blonde bombshell tells her 9.6 million followers to ride her wave like a tsunami and includes two wave emoji following the cheeky sentiment. Her followers couldn’t get enough of her latest post, leaving it close to 100,000 likes in the first hour of being posted and filling the comment section with compliments.

One Instagram user wanted to know how the model can have such a flawless figure after giving birth to two children, writing “How have you had kids?! Is that what it takes to get a bod like that, if so someone impregnate me ASAP.”

Another adoring fan commented, “What. In awe, this isn’t fair goalzzzzz,” including a heart-eyed emoji in their comment.

Yet another follower chimed in with, “Wow tammy! Love this outfit on you… @tammyhembrow currently doing your booty program and its killer and I love it.”

When Tammy isn’t sharing incredible photos of her gym-honed body, she’s creating workout videos for subscribers to her fitness program and app, Tammy Fit, and building her clothing empire under her brand Saski Collection.