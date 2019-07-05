Chrissy Teigen Busts Out Of Tiny Swimsuit While Vacationing In Italy

Chrissy Teigen is having a blast in Italy, and she wants everyone to know it.

The model and her husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, have been vacationing in Italy for a while now, and the appear to be having the time of their lives. Also joining them are celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her fashion photographer beau, Mike Rosenthal, as the gang takes southern Europe by storm.

On Thursday, Chrissy shared lots of pictures from their trip on her Instagram feed, including one short clip of her and Jen putting their stunning figures on display while rocking some revealing swimwear. In the video, the Sports Illustrated babe dons what she named “Instagram girl hair,” which consisted in a partial up-do that saw her super long, sun-kissed brunette curls cascade down her shoulders and back.

Chrissy sported a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline that allowed her to showcase her ample attributes. Jen sat beside her in an equally revealing top, and the two discussed what face Chrissy should do for the camera now that she had nailed the “Instagram hair.” Her pal told her she should go for the dog filter, as most influencers do, but Chrissy rejected the idea.

In another snap, Chrissy is seen spilling out of her plunging black swimsuit while smiling proudly at her daughter Luna, who looked extremely adorable in a pink dress with ruffles and flowers, which she paired with an equally cute hairband. “found my toons a new dress,” the 33-year-old captioned the photo, which perfectly captured a great mother and daughter moment.

For their friendship group photo, John held the phone and gathered everyone for a selfie. But while the boys looked happy and smiley, the girls took the chance to put on their best modelling skills and strike some sultry poses. The “All Of Me” singer rocked a cool patterned shirt, while Mike wore a simple white linen shirt to help cope with the Italian heat.

Loading...

Later in the day, Chrissy posted the most adorable family photo, which showed her, John, and their cute little kids (who are known for baring a striking resemblance to their parents) posing together with the sea in the background. Baby Miles was sitting in his stroller, while daddy held Luna in his arms. Chrissy swapped outfits and sported a white swimsuit that she paired with a stunning white kimono with pink flowers. Both parents looked positively joyful as they enjoyed their well-deserved vacation as a family.