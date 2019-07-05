Kelsea Ballerini Shows Skin In Skimpy Striped Swimsuit For The 4th Of July

Kelsea's flashing some skin for Independence Day.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini may not have been in the U.S. this 4th of July, but she still found a way to celebrate in the sunshine. The 25-year-old star took to Instagram this week to show her fans how she commemorated the holiday while away in Europe while wearing a pretty skimpy striped swimsuit.

The “Miss Me More” singer took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself enjoying some downtime in Greece. Kelsea showed off her flawless figure in the snap as she proudly flaunted her long and toned legs and her tiny waist in the backless one-piece while enjoying some time by the pool.

The star’s red and white striped look had the star – who recently became a member of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry – flashing some serious skin on her side in the skin-tight swimwear look.

Ballerini also had her long blonde hair flowing down as she shot a big smile to the camera while walking alongside the swimming pool with the blue ocean visible in the background. She also clutched a glass of what appeared to be white wine in her right hand.

In the caption, the singer confirmed she was spending the holiday in Europe as she wished her 1.8 million followers a happy Independence Day from sunny Greece.

The gorgeous photo has received more than 87,700 likes since she shared it on her account.

But this isn’t the first time Kelsea – who married husband, Australian country singer Morgan Evans, back in 2017 – has showed some skin in her swimwear on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported back in April, Ballerini was giving fans another look at her body in another backless swimsuit during another recent vacation.

The “Peter Pan” singer showed off all her hard work in the gym as she hit the beach while rocking the skin-baring black swimsuit.

But her toned body doesn’t come without a whole lot of hard work.

“I have a trainer when I’m home in Nashville. Her name is Erin Oprea and she also trains Carrie Underwood and a bunch of other people,” Kelsea previously told The Cut of her exercise routine.

“We do a lot of strength training and then when I’m on the road, we do circuits — sometimes with my band — or we’ll go to a class that’s close by, like if there’s a Soul Cycle we’ll go offsite to do that, which is really fun.”

Ballerini also shared her health and fitness advice with the outlet, stating, “You have to find what works for you and not compare your health or your workouts or your eating patterns to anyone else’s, because everyone is different and everyone’s bodies are different.”

“Learn what works for you, and be happy with that,” she added.