Emily Ratajkowski Busts Out Of Outrageously Tiny Bikini In Racy Instagram Pic

Emily Ratajkowski is feeling nostalgic these days.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the widely acclaimed supermodel is currently enjoying a lavish European vacation together with her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. Her travels have recently brought her to Spain, specifically to the idyllic island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean Sea. However, this is not the first time that Emily has visited these picturesque sights.

According to her latest Instagram post, the dark-haired beauty has spent a lot of time in Mallorca while growing up. In a lengthy message shared with her legions of fans on Thursday, Emily recounted the experience of growing up on the shores of the Mediterranean, noting that her family frequently summered in Mallorca for the first 14 years of her life.

After a decade of absence, Emily is now back on the treasured shores, and she is relishing the encounter with so many familiar sights. As she herself confessed, her current expedition to the island has helped her rediscover the Mallorcan scenery with fresh eyes – but it has also sent her on a trip down memory lane. As she revisited some of her past adventures on the sun-kissed island, Emily compiled her favorite moments into a heart-warming photo collection, which she couldn’t wait to share with her 23.3 million Instagram followers.

Made up of eight gorgeous photos and one very evocative video, the impressive collage featured both old and new snaps, and treated her massive following to an enchanting outlook on Mallorca. Some of the snapshots showed Emily as a little girl basking in the sun during some of her family’s many summer trips to the island. Other pictures showcased the majestic Mallorcan landscape, while also offering some breathtaking views of the sea.

Hidden among the precious gems was one particularly head-turning photo that caught the eye for very different reasons. The snapshot in question, one captured during Emily’s recent jaunt to Mallorca, showed the Instagram sensation doing what she does best – modelling a racy bikini with disarming charm and a heavy dose of sex appeal.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is known for her head-spinning bikini snaps. And, given that the 28-year-old stunner runs her own brand of trendy and sexy beachwear, she must know a thing or two about what makes a perfect bikini. Ever the savvy businesswoman, Emily frequently advertises her sweltering designs by posing for torrid photos that never cease to drive fans wild. While her flesh-flashing swimsuit snaps typically rake in a massive engagement and keep her following glued to their screens, this particular photo can surely be listed among the more remarkable ones.

In the scorching pic, Emily flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a mismatched bikini, one that put a creative spin on two of her favorite designs. Posing on a pebbly beach, with two giant rocky outcrops towering in the background and the blue sea sparkling in between, the pillowy-lipped model sizzled in an impossibly tiny rust-colored bikini top and leopard-print bottoms. Another version of the photo, one closely cropped to the daring bikini, was also shared to Instagram by Emily’s swimsuit and lingerie label, Inamorata Woman.

Needless to say, Emily slayed the beach-babe look in the eye-catching ensemble. The fabulous Vogue model paired a flattering, high-waist thong from her latest collection – specifically, the “Orpheus Bottom” – with her best-selling “Las Olas” bikini top from a previous collection.

As per usual, Emily put on a provocative display for her fans. Proving to be her best advertising, she showed off her insane body with a smoldering gaze and a cheeky smile on her face. The brunette bombshell flashed some major cleavage, as well as sideboob and underboob galore, in the minuscule bikini top, busting out of the outrageously skimpy piece. Likewise, her washboard abs and heart-stopping thigh gap also drew some serious attention.

Another photo in the collection saw Emily showing off her endless pins as she sped across the crystal-blue water in a motorboat. The snapshot, which also featured her husband, only showed Emily’s lower body, putting her chiseled thighs and slender, bracelet-adorned ankles front and center.

