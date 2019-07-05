‘Maxim’ Model Zita Vass Poses Completely Naked On Instagram

Maxim model Zita Vass sent temperatures soaring by posing completely naked in a post on Instagram. The brunette beauty held no bars when taking a selfie in her bathroom, and used a small hand towel and a heart emoji to preserve her modesty.

Zita has been featured in magazines such as GQ and recently won a contract with Guess, as well as acting in the hit-show Californication. However, the stunner is also an Instagram sensation, with over 705,000 followers on the social media platform.

In her recent update, Zita posed in a bathroom, complete with a deluxe standalone tub and a second vanity. The stunner kept her hair simple and side-swept, and eschewed any sort of accessory that would distract from the main focus of the picture. One nipple is covered with a heart sticker, and the other is covered by Zita’s arm as she holds up her phone to take the picture.

In the triple update, Zita also posted pictures of Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk and Instagram sensation Emily Ratajkowski, both of whom she named as her inspiration for the picture. The two images she chose were both of the models’ killer bodies, and excluded their faces.

The picture earned nearly 15,000 likes and over 330 comments.

Though Zita may have joked that she was “trying to fit in” in her caption, she can feel confident in her modeling credentials, as she recently landed a huge billboard for Guess. She took a picture of the accomplishment, which she then posted to Instagram.

In the billboard, the brunette bombshell reclines sideways, showing off her hourglass figure, while donning a low cut white swimsuit with a pink floral pattern. Her hair is straightened and again side-swept, with a flower resting behind her right ear.

The post garnered over 14,000 likes and 151 comments.

In an interview with Galore, Zita confessed that she would “get in the zone” for work assignments by remaining both humble and optimistic.

“I get in the zone by going back to my childhood, before I had any inhibitions or insecurity — that age when you were just goofy, innocent and believed in magic. I try to never let that feeling go,” she said.

“You know, there’s so much humility that comes with this job. The audition process, the amount of ‘no’ you hear, before you get a ‘yes,’ your family telling you to ‘get a real job’ … it’s not for everyone.”

“Keeping your life simple is key,” she added.