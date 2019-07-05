Olivia Culpo Rocks Skimpy Blue Bikini To Celebrate 4th Of July On Instagram

Olivia Culpo spent 4th of July with her sister Aurora, and she had lots of fun photos and videos to share with her social media followers.

Taking to her Instagram feed on Thursday, the former Miss Universe posted a picture with her baby nephew Remi, and while the toddler looked super cute in a pair of huge sunglasses, she was clearly the main attraction in the photo. Olivia looked radiant as she flaunted her insane bikini body in a tiny blue two-piece, which she paired with a red and white striped shirt that covered just her arms.

Olivia showed off her fit hourglass figure and golden tan in her skimpy outfit, which contrasted with her bright white nails. The 27-year-old’s accessories also represented the American flag, as she styled her sleek brunette locks into a high, messy ponytail with the help of a white, red, and blue scrunchie. She sat on a chair on the terrace as she basked in the sun and smiled broadly while holding her baby nephew in her arms.

Remi donned a little short-sleeved, white baby-grow and smiled cheekily while rocking a pair of oversize blue sunglasses, which appeared to be a source of entertainment for him. The toddler also held his hand up and waved in a very Royal Family-like manner, which made his aunt laugh even more.

Loading...

The Sports Illustrated babe’s new snap was such a success that it racked up nearly 85,000 likes and more than 220 comments in a matter of hours. Many of her 4.2 million Instagram fans also took to the comment section to praise her looks and wish her a happy Independence Day.

“Imagine being part of that family and trying to function with her walking around in a bikini,” one person wrote, while another online user simply put it, “Looking sexy.” Others pointed out how funny little Remi looked: “omg remi you are fabulous hahhahaha,” someone else said, while another one chimed in, “So cute. My hearts melts every time I see your pics with your nephew! Enjoy beautiful!”

Olivia documented her 4th of July on her Insta stories, showing her changes in outfits throughout the day. She started off the day by wearing a red crop top paired with denim shorts and white sneakers, as well as some red sunglasses. She later joined in her older sister Aurora and swapped the sneakers for a pair of roller blades as they went for a stroll near the beach with baby Remi. She did reveal she fell once while rollerblading, but overall, the Culpos appeared to have had a wonderful family holiday.