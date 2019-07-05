Elizabeth Hurley & Friend Show Off Their Flawless Beach Bodies In Matching Bikinis

Elizabeth Hurley is once again making a splash with her tantalizing bikini shots. On Friday, the glamorous 54-year-old actress updated her Instagram profile with a head-spinning beachside photo that sparked a flurry of compliments from her social media followers.

Posted in the early hours of the morning, the snapshot showed Elizabeth soaking up the sun on a sandy beach together with her good friend, actress Ceila Wise. Posing side by side on the soft sand, with a lush hillside stretching in the background and a quaint vacation cottage poking out into the light through the dense greenery, the two gorgeous ladies showed off their flawless beach bodies in matching floral bikinis.

For their sun-drenched bikini photo, the fabulous ladies opted to showcase a skimpy strap two-piece from Elizabeth’s own beachwear line. Boasting a bright floral print that captured attention with its vivid mélange of purple, pink, yellow, and blue, the daring design featured a tiny, halter neck, triangle top and revealing low-waist bottoms. Gold woven straps adorned both pieces of the scanty swimsuit, luring the gaze toward the décolletage area and the hips.

Needless to say, Elizabeth and Ceila slayed the beach-babe look in their respective sizzling two-piece. Rocking trendy sunglasses and stylish accessories, the stunning ladies flashed the flesh in the skin-baring snap, giving beaming smiles to the camera.

Both Elizabeth and Celia looked incredible in their floral bikinis, as the strap triangle design beautifully flattered their fit, trim figures. While The Royals star was facing the camera, her friend was photographed from a slight profile. As such, the two ladies modeled the scanty two-piece from different angles, offering a detailed look at the colorful design.

Snapped with her hands resting on her sculpted hips, Elizabeth showed off her washboard abs, slender arms, and toned thighs. As per usual, the Bedazzled actress flaunted her deep cleavage in the sun-kissed bikini shot, showing a hint of underboob in the tight-fitting top.

Meanwhile, Ceila showed underboob galore in the minuscule bikini. As she wrapped one hand around Elizabeth’s waist, she placed the other hand on her own thigh, showcasing her taut waistline, as well as a heavy amount of cleavage, in the process.

As Elizabeth noted in the photo caption, the sexy pic was snapped in celebration of Ceila’s birthday, which fell on July 4. The English beauty took this opportunity to wish her friend a happy birthday on social media as well. At the same time, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery marked the special date by wishing a happy Fourth of July to all of her American friends and fans.

As expected, the new bikini snap didn’t go unnoticed by Elizabeth’s 1.2 million Instagram followers. The photo elicited a torrent of comments from her fans, who expressed their admiration for both gorgeous ladies.

“Phwow!” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“look like you’re in your 30’s [sic],” read a second message, which opened with a string of cheeky emoji.

“Killing look,” penned a third Instagram user.

“So [two fire emoji],” remarked a fourth person.

“What a fantastic pair,” noted a fifth comment.

One particularly bewildered fan had this to say.

“What a lovely pair…. sigh!”

Meanwhile, one of Elizabeth’s Instagram followers took the time to congratulate Ceila on her special day in a message that read, “Looking good Ladies & Happy Birthday Ceila!!”