Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Celebrates July 4th In A Leopard Print Bikini

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson was nevertheless happy to celebrate her neighbor’s birthday in a July Fourth video posted to Instagram. The blonde beauty, who is currently signed with Elite Model Management, currently boasts over 480,000 followers on the social media platform.

In her caption for the video, Danielle explained that she felt so grateful that she was able to live the “American Dream” as a model living in New York. Danielle has certainly found success in the States, winning modeling contracts with Guess Jeans, walking in shows like Miami Swim Week, and being photographed for magazines like Sports Illustrated.

In the latest update, Danielle parties on a boat with friends Victor Bared and Melody Tuyết-Mai de la Fe. The three are posed in the stern of a speedboat. Though the location is not tagged, the light blue waters suggest a more tropical location, such as Miami.

Danielle stuns in a leopard print bikini from Beach Bunny Swimwear, one of the brans for which she models. Her blonde hair is natural in beachy waves, and she finished off the look with retro round sunglasses. Her friend Melody sizzles in a black cutout swimsuit, while Victor rocks dark swim trunks and blue reflective Oakley style sunglasses.

The clip begins with Bared waving a large American flag. Meanwhile, Melody and Danielle dance to the Miley Cyrus hit “Party in the U.S.A.” While dancing, Danielle plays with her hair for a second, before she and Melody begin to giggle. The pair end the video with a hug.

The clip has been viewed over 20,000 times, and earned over 3,000 likes.

“You’re as beautiful as the sunrise,” said a fan, using both the heart-eye and kissing emoji.

“We are lucky to have you,” seconded another, adding a heart and Canadian flag emoji.

Danielle’s friend, Melody, was sure to comment her love for the pair.

“Love you, love this video,” she said, with the multiple pink heart emoji.

Loading...

Even renown male model Tyson Beckford commented on the snap, posting a simple American flag emoji.

Though Danielle was celebrating the fourth of July, she often shows her Canadian spirit. For example, in a picture posted three days ago, the blonde beauty rocks a shirt that reads “everybody loves a Canadian girl.” The picture was in honor of Canada Day.

Danielle completed the outfit with a white skirt, keeping in with the Canadian colors of red and white. Her blonde hair was styled straight and she again rocked her circular sunglasses as she grabbed iced coffee with a friend.