Petting Zoos Are Filled With ‘Superbugs,’ Warn Scientists After 2-Year-Old’s Tragic Death

Petting zoos may seem like a happy family activity, but scientists are now warning that new data shows an alarming number of superbugs at the family-friendly space, per USA Today. New research was recently presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Amsterdam that showed the alarming presence of “superbugs” at many petting zoos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a two-year-old boy died in June after visiting a petting zoo at the San Diego County Fair. Three other children are reportedly sick as well. The culprit is E. coli, a bacteria that resides in the stomach.

“We are devastated by this news, but we are moving forward and taking any precaution, the fair will continue until the Fourth of July,” San Diego County Fair CEO Tim Fennell said in a statement.

Part of the recent findings concluded that animals could share antibiotic-resistant strains of E. coli. The study consisted of 382 samples of feces, skin, fur and feathers from more than 200 animals who lived in eight petting zoos in Israel.

Of those animals, over 12 percent had at least one antibiotic-resistant strain of bacteria. Of the 12 percent, 25 percent of those had more than one. Parasites other than E. coli include salmonella and cryptosporodium, a bacteria that causes gastrointestinal distress.

Though the results were in Israel, the Center for Disease Control estimated that between 2010 to 2015, there were over 100 examples of illness that could be traced to petting zoos, fairs and educational farms in the United States.

George Potter / Unsplash

Moreover, the recent tragedy is not the only fatality caused, or suspected of being caused, by diseases picked up at petting zoos. In 2016, a mom wrote on social media that her two-year-old child died after getting E. coli at the Indiana State Fair. A 20-month old from Maine and a North Carolina two-year-old were two other fatalities from E. coli as well, both contracted from petting zoos.

For those still going to petting zoos, the CDC offers several recommendations to keep children safe. First is to wash your hands — even if you haven’t touched an animal. The CDC added that soap and water is best, but a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol is also effective. Other suggestions include not eating or drinking near the animals, leaving strollers, pacifiers, cups, and other items outside of the zoo areas, making sure children do not put their fingers or objects like pacifiers or sippy cups near an animal’s mouth, and avoiding reptiles, amphibians, or poultry if any children are under five years of age, as those animals are more likely to pass one dangerous parasites.