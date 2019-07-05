Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Surf Skills And Incredible Bikini Body In New Instagram Snap

Behati Prinsloo’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Thursday, July 4, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her fans with an eye-popping new snap that was certainly hard to ignore. In the shot, Behati was captured in the middle of a lake, balancing on a small wake board as she surfed the waves — a skill that her 5.8 million followers found was nothing short of impressive.

Also captivating them was the babe’s flawless figure that was left on display almost in its entirety, sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.

The Namibian bombshell offered a hint of her bikini top in the shot, though most of it was covered by a black life-jacket that was tightly secured over her chest and trim torso. Left exposed was the babe’s incredibly toned lower body, and her fans definitely took note of it.

Behati sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty pair of black bikini bottoms that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her impressive curves. The cheeky, thong design of the minuscule piece left her booty completely within eyesight, as well as her long, lean legs that were perfectly positioned to keep her balanced on the wake board.

Behati also stretched out her long, toned arms to stay upright as she rode the waves, also revealing that she accessorized with a stack of bracelets around her wrists. A zoom into the shot also showed that she had added an anklet to her barely there look as well for even more bling. The stunner tied her dirty blond hair in a messy bun, keeping her locks out of her makeup-free face as she enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Fans of the supermodel went absolutely wild for the new addition to Behati’s Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the snap has racked up nearly 69,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the babe in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“That is amazing,” one fan commented, while another said she was “looking good.”

Loading...

“Leggssss,” wrote a third, adding two flame emoji at the end of her comment.

This isn’t the only time that Behati has showed off some of her amazing skills on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model recently shared another impressive photo that captured her rocking an itty-bitty bikini as she balanced in a hand stand on top of a surf board, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.