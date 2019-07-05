Sommer Ray Sizzles In A Red Bikini And Plays With A Nerf Gun In New Instagram Video

Sommer Ray knew how to celebrate America’s birthday — with a tiny red bikini and some fun with a Nerf gun. The brunette bombshell, who has a whopping 21,300,000 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most popular models on the social media platform.

Sommer Ray first rose to prominence after receiving attention for her killer body, which she developed after entering strength competitions. Since becoming an Instagram star, she has launched a clothing line, Shop Sommer Ray, which features swimwear, athleisure, and other casual clothing. Sommer models all the items, from neon bikinis to camo leggings.

In the upload, Sommer sizzles in a red bikini set. The top has a square neck style, looking both sporty and casual. The bottom features a thong cut, showing off her pert posterior. Her brunette locks were naturally styled in long beachy waves, and she accessorized with just a simple gold bracelet. In honor of the Fourth of July, Sommer completed her look with an American flag-inspired paper top hat.

The video, which is set on a patio at a large Italian-style villa, begins with Sommer prancing away from the camera in her thong cut bikini. In one hand, she has her toy gun; in the other is a small American flag. After a few steps, Sommer then turns around and pretends to shoot at the camera.

“Pow, pow pow,” she jokes, before giggling with her filming companion. She then offers a little shimmy to the camera before the clip ends.

The video was popular with fans, with over half a million likes and nearly 3,000 comments.

“Armed and dangerous,” joked a fan, adding a sighing emoji to express his daydreams.

“Highlight of my day is always Sommer Ray,” added a second.

“Rather watch this than the fireworks,” a third user commented, with three firework emoji.

The upload was not the only one that Sommer shared with her fans this week. She also posted several pictures of swimwear from her line, as she announced that her clothing line was half off due to a July 4 promotion.

One of the bathing suits modeled included a green neon sporty swimsuit with a sexy zipper down front. Another included a retro white, black, pink, and yellow striped bathing suit with a belt that emphasized her hourglass figure.

“Wow Sommer [you’re] beautiful,” said a follower.

“Baby you’re a firework,” added a second.

Her pictures seemed to convince at least a few fans to purchase her products.

“[I’m] buying,” said one.

“I’ll take your whole stock,” joined another.