‘Big Little Lies’ Spoilers For Season 2, Episode 5, Entitled ‘Kill Me’

In the opening of the most recent Big Little Lies promo for Season 2, Episode 5, entitled “Kill Me,” Bonnie’s daughter is standing over her sleeping grandmother. The little girl was staring down at the older woman’s hospital bed while lovingly touching her hand.

The scene then cut to Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) being told, “She said you were drowning.” The guilt-stricken woman had been reliving her past.

After the Big Little Lies main credits flashed on the screen, Celeste (Nicole Kidman) rubbed her eyes as she appeared to be distressed. A voice-over came from Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) who stated, “She is not well.”

Then Mary Louise was seen in what appeared to be a lawyer’s office. Celeste was also there, but her mother-in-law still referred to the grieving widow in the third person.

“We have to do what is best for the children,” she uttered.

At that point, Celeste flashed on the screen, walking quickly toward an unknown destination.

Another shift took the viewer to a children’s playground. In the shot, Celeste’s two boys ran toward Ziggy, who appeared to be upset as he listlessly sat on the ground.

After that, Ziggy was riding in a car with Jane (Shailene Woodley).

“How can I grow up to be like my father?” he asked his mother, who was staring at the second grader through the rear view mirror. It was a rhetorical question Jane couldn’t begin to answer.

As the music swelled, the 37-second promo cut to Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) as she was driving, sunglasses on, her long hair flowing in the wind with her face appearing to be perplexed.

A short shot of Maddy sparring with her angst ridden lover shifted to a short shot of Ed (Adam Scott) embracing their child.

His voice-over ended with Ed on screen.

“You left me with the most difficult choice of all: to stay with a woman who I simply cannot trust,” he angrily told his beleaguered wife.

At that point, the scene shifted to the show’s signature sea crashing onto big rocks while a seagull paced the sky.

Suddenly, the mood changed as, once again, the camera pointed downward to a quick look at Celeste’s dead husband at the bottom of a flight of outdoor stairs. Celeste, who appeared to be extremely alarmed, had gone to see if he survived the push. Franticly, she screamed.

At that point, the Monterey 5 gathered at the top of the stairway, confabbing about the morbid situation.

“They’d have to prove we were lying,” said Madeline, while Renata (Laura Dern) vehemently shook her head.

“What if they can?” Bonnie shot back.

In near silence, the short Big Little Lies promo finished, leaving an ominous void.

Tune in to Big Little Lies to put all of the above snippets — representing spoilers for Sunday’s episode, “Kill Me” — into their proper perspective.