Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Braless Under Unzipped Jumpsuit In Sexy Fourth Of July Snaps

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated the fourth of July by bringing some serious heat to her Instagram feed, and her fans are going absolutely crazy for it.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on the social media platform on Thursday to wish her 10 million followers a happy fourth of July with a trio of sizzling snaps that sent temperatures soaring. The model appropriately posed against a large American flag that took up the entire background of the shots, throwing up peace signs and showing some skin in her red, white, and blue ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

The 38-year-old exuded sexiness in all three photos,which captured her rocking a blue and white tie dye jumpsuit that was perfectly on trend for both the summer and the holiday. Alessandra added some edge to the look by unzipping the piece almost entirely, creating a plunging v neckline that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The move flashed an insane amount of her braless cleavage to the camera, as well as a glimpse of her flat midsection and impressive abs.

To add a bit of bling to her look, Alessandra added a gold watch around her wrist, as well as a pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings. The stunner wore her brunette locks down, completing her festive look with a red bandana that acted as a headband and tied in a tight knot at the crown of her head. She also sported a glamorous face of makeup that consisted of a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the beauty went absolutely insane for the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 57,000 likes after just nine hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely fantastic,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“I love your smile. So beautiful,” commented a third.

Alessandra’s eye-popping Independence Day post is not the only time she showed some skin on Instagram. The account for the model’s swimwear line, GAL Floripa, also shared a sizzling shot of her rocking a gorgeous new piece from the brand that sent pulses racing. In the photo, Alessandra poses at the bow of a colorful boat, wearing a sexy cut-out one-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.