WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Tag Team Expected To Sign New Five-Year Deals With Company, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

If the latest reports are to be believed, it looks like the tag team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson may be the latest WWE superstars to ink new long-term deals with the company.

Citing this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co wrote that per sources within WWE, Gallows and Anderson have “either agreed to sign or have already signed” new five-year contracts with the promotion. This comes weeks after rumors suggested that the team was considering a move to All Elite Wrestling following the expiry of their contracts in September, due to their alleged unhappiness with their recent lack of exposure on WWE television.

With Gallows and Anderson apparently sticking it out with WWE instead of considering a move to the competition, WrestlingNews.co also noted that this could explain why they have gotten a renewed push on Monday Night Raw. On this week’s episode of Raw, the duo, along with AJ Styles, teamed up to attack reigning United States Champion Ricochet toward the end of the show, effectively turning heel as all three men reformed The Club — a faction named for the fact that its members had been key members of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Bullet Club stable before joining WWE in 2016.

In a separate report from Wrestling Inc. that also cited the same information from the Wrestling Observer, the outlet wrote that Gallows and Anderson themselves made the decision to remain with WWE and are “focused” on making the newly reformed stable work. This is in contrast to the case of The Revival, who were reportedly given a run with the Raw Tag Team Championships and aligned with Shane McMahon in order to prevent the duo from defecting to AEW after their WWE deals expire in 2020.

As further noted, it appears that WWE had written The Club’s reformation and heel turn before Paul Heyman was appointed as executive director of Monday Night Raw last week. Per Forbes, this came amid speculation that Heyman’s creative direction on this week’s Raw was responsible for a number of edgier moments on the show, particularly announcer Corey Graves’ uncensored utterance of the words “holy s**t” during the opening match between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman.

Since signing contracts with WWE in 2016 and heading straight to the main roster, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have spent substantial time on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, though they haven’t had much success with the company outside of their brief Raw Tag Team Championship reign in 2017, as recalled by Bleacher Report.