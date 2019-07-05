NBA Rumors: Danny Green Explains Why He Would Consider Signing With L.A. Lakers In 2019 Free Agency

After most of the big names signed new contracts, second-tier free agents like Toronto Raptors shooting guard Danny Green started to get more attention on the open market. Several NBA teams have already expressed a strong desire in adding Green to their roster, including the Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Dallas Mavericks.

In an appearance on Inside the Green Room podcast, Danny Green discussed his free agency plans, including the top three things he is looking for his preferred landing spot. Green said that he will sign with a team whose system fits his game, has a strong chance of contending for the NBA championship title, and can give him a decent contract in the 2019 NBA free agency.

Among his suitors, the Lakers proved to be the most interesting landing spot for Danny Green. Signing with the Lakers will provide Green the opportunity to play alongside two of the best active players in the league – Anthony Davis and LeBron – which could give him a clear path to winning his third NBA championship title.

“LA, of course, they got two f—ing superstars there,” Green said, as quoted by Lakers Outsiders. “It speaks for itself. And they’ve got other good pieces. Kuzma. They signed Jared Dudley, Troy Daniels, some shooters. And when you’ve got those two guys, you know the sky is the limit.”

Free agent Danny Green knows the Lakers are building something special. pic.twitter.com/me2fXEubaJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 5, 2019

Danny Green would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Lakers, giving them a veteran with championship experience and has a reputation for being an elite three-point shooter and defender. Last season, the 32-year-old shooting guard averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 45.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Having a legitimate three-point threat like Green on the floor will make it easier for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to penetrate the opposing team’s defense.

Loading...

However, before having a serious contract discussion with Danny Green and other free agents, the Lakers first want to focus on Kawhi Leonard. While most superstar free agents made a quick decision as soon as the 2019 NBA free agency started, Leonard wants to take some time to think regarding where he plans to play next. Though they have built a good relationship in their years of playing together, Green admitted he hasn’t personally spoken to Leonard regarding his free agency plans.

“I try to leave him alone cause I already know how hectic the process is,” Green said. “If I do communicate with him, it’s through [Leonard’s close friend] Jeremy [Castleberry]. It’s through his camp. Jeremy’s giving me updates. I don’t want to blow his phone up.”

Kawhi Leonard’s decision is set to have a major impact on Danny Green’s free agency. Three of Green’s suitors – the Lakers, Raptors, and the Clippers – are also going after Leonard in the 2019 NBA free agency. With Green expecting to sign a decent contract, it is highly likely that he will be joining a team that won’t acquire Leonard this summer.