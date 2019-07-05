Watch Bangladesh Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live

Pakistan is holding on to a long-shot chance to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals, but it will take a miracle against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh and Pakistan will both try to end what has been somewhat disappointing ICC Cricket World Cup with a victory, but only Pakistan still retains a hope — albeit distant — of qualifying for the semifinals of the 2019 tournament. The team’s captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, admits that his side will need “miracles” to earn a spot in the tournament’s final four, according to the BBC.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, entered the tournament with lower expectations than their arch-rival, and managed to score dramatic wins over South Africa and West Indies in the competition, as well as Afghanistan, to reach seven points — eliminating them from qualification heading into their final match, which will live stream from Lord’s.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan 2019 Cricket World Cup 43rd match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, July 5, at the iconic “Home of Cricket,” 30,000-capacity Lord’s Cricket Ground, in St John’s Wood, London, England.

The match will get started at 3:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time and 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In Pakistan, first ball will be bowled at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday, 2:30 a.m. PT.

Pakistan enters the game with nine points, two behind fourth-place New Zealand. But they trail the Black Caps in the tiebreaking net run rate category, meaning that their possible scenarios for grabbing that fourth and final semifinal spot are unlikely at best. In fact, as CricBuzz explained, if Bangladesh wins the toss and chooses to bat first, Pakistan are eliminated.

If Pakistan manages to get themselves into the first batting position, they would need to win the match by at least 316 runs — which no team has ever accomplished in the Cricket World Cup — in order to end with a net run rate that would top New Zealand’s, according to CricInfo. In other words, even if Pakistan posts an incredible 400, they would need to bowl out Bangladesh for no more than 84.

Watch a preview of the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 43.

Pakistan: 1. Imam-ul-Haq, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Mohammad Hafeez, 5. Haris Sohail, 6. Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), 7. Imad Wasim, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Wahab Riaz/Mohammad Hasnain, 11. Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: 1. Tamim Iqbal, 2. Soumya Sarkar, 3. Shakib Al Hasan, 4. Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5. Liton Das, 6. Mahmudullah, 7. Mosaddek Hossain, 8. Rubel Hossain, 9. Mohammad Saifuddin 10. Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 11. Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed admits his team needs a miracle to advance in the Cricket World Cup. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup group stage-ender for both teams. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup showdown live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV shows the game, while for fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game, while in the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

To watch a live stream of the Cricket World Cup action in the Bangladesh vs. Pakistan clash in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the 43rd Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which streams all of the World Cup cricket matches.