Ivana Trump’s Ex-Husband Calls Her Kids ‘Garbage,’ Says ‘Don Jr. Is An Idiot’

Ivana Trump’s former husband isn’t holding back, and he has a few choice words for her children with Donald Trump, calling them “garbage.”

Page Six reports that Rossano Rubicondi, who is Ivana’s ex-husband and most recent boyfriend, has broken up with the first wife of the president once again, and is spilling some tea about her adult children. The couple, who were married for a year in 2008, parted on good terms with each other this time, but he explains that he doesn’t feel that way about her kids.

“In regards for the rest of the family, I am not [a] big a fan of it. They have been rude to me,” he said.

Rubicondi explains that all three of Ivana’s children with Donald Trump are rude and disrespectful and that the sons are stupid.

“They are nobody. . . They are disgusting. We are talking about kids who are so stupid, except Ivanka,” he added.

Ivana’s former husband particularly wanted to make it clear how he feels about the oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

“Don Jr. is an idiot. He’s a jerk. Put it down: ‘You are a jerk.’ Put it in capital letters!”

Rubicondi explains that Ivana should know better, and if he could, he would wash her children’s mouth out with soap.

Ivana Trump, 70, and Rossano Rubicondi, 47, have been on-again and off-again several times since their divorce, and have been spotted now and again on her yacht and in New York City, says Page Six.

After this latest split, Trump told the media outlet that she is single once again, and can afford her lifestyle herself. She says that the relationship ran its course, and that they like to spend their time in different places, as Rossano prefers Italy, and she likes New York, Miami, and St. Tropez.

Before their last breakup, the couple had a public argument in a restaurant, that devolved into shouting. Rubicondi is Ivana Trump’s fourth husband, following Alfred Winklmayr, Donald Trump, and Riccardo Mazzucchelli.

Trump spoke out to say that she believes that her ex wants a family, and she already has children, and she doesn’t want to be attached. Furthermore, she added, she has plenty of suitors.

“I don’t want to date. I like to have companions, and I have plenty of men who take me for lunches and dinners and balls or charity events. I don’t want to be attached.”

The first wife of the president explains that she now plans to head back to St. Tropez.