‘Playboy’ Model Amberleigh West Goes Topless In Latest Picture

Being a Playboy model, American bombshell Amberleigh West has no qualms about stripping down to her bikini, or baring it all.

In fact, a glance at her Instagram account is bound to leave her fans drooling with excitement as it is full of skin-baring snaps, each one proving to be better than the one before.

In her latest Instagram share, the 27-year-old model posed topless while sitting near a river. She censored her breasts with the help of her arms, but displayed major sideboob to tease her admirers.

The model opted for a makeup-free look, let her blond tresses down, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

Within less than an hour of going live, the picture has amassed more than 11,000 likes and over 110 comments, where fans praised the model’s sexiness in explicit terms.

“Words will not describe your beauty, [you’re] not only a cutie but a genuine soul with plenty of life goals. Keep up the good work, gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote in the comments section.

“Incredible pic, very pretty,” wrote another one.

A third fan wrote that he finds Amberleigh’s tattoo extremely sexy, adding that the model is beautiful.

Other fans, per usual, called her “stunning,” “simply wow,” “extremely hot,” and “always beautiful.”

Prior to posting the snap, Amberleigh stunned her fans with a gorgeous, underwater snap where she could be seen wearing a black swimsuit. The picture was taken near the seabed and the model could be seen chasing a ray.

The picture racked up more than 12,000 likes and several comments, where fans wrote that they simply loved the beautiful capture.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow models and celebs also showed some appreciation for the snap, including Kennedy Summers and Kristy Garett, among others.

She also shared an up-close image where she could be seen wearing a lemon-yellow bikini top that provided a glimpse of her cleavage. She accessorized with a delicate gold pendant, wore a flower in her hair, and opted for a makeup-free look to keep it simple yet sexy.

Loading...

She wrote a meaningful caption along with the picture and reminded her fans that what other people think about someone is irrelevant, adding that if people are trying to defame someone, one should pay no heed at all.

The post became instantly popular among her fans, who appreciated the message and thanked the model.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Amberleigh was featured in Playboy magazine’s closing nude edition, where she joined the ranks of 30 iconic models and actresses who have made it on the covers of the magazine and nude in the centerfolds.