Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Rocks Short Shorts In Paris: ‘I Stan A Queen’

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd has been living large in Paris lately, sharing plenty of haute couture outfits with her followers. She recently found herself at the Dior Couture show, rocking a stunning mini dress that showed off her mile-long legs.

She seems to be favouring a whole lot of Dior pieces for her trip, as she shared a stunning picture of herself in another look by the iconic designer today. In the set of two pictures she shared, Strijd is wearing a pair of high-waisted black short shorts that show off a lot of leg. She’s accentuating her waist with a black Christian Dior belt, with the brand’s initials as a buckle, and unique black top. She’s paired the look with some simple pearl earrings and a pearl necklace.

In the second of the two photos she shared in that particular post, she’s posing from further away, allowing her followers to fully appreciate how long her perfect legs are. She’s serving up some major attitude for the camera, enjoying the Parisian sunshine.

The background of her pictures is an ordinary street in Paris, proving that you don’t always need a scenic backdrop to take stunning photos. Sometimes, a photo taken on a random street you’re walking down is the most breathtaking.

Her followers loved the Parisian snap, and the pictures racked up over 190,000 likes in half a day.

Influencer Aimee Song commented on the post, referencing Strijd’s caption and telling her “U make it even lovelier.”

A few other fans, noting the Parisian backdrop in the photo, shared their suggestions for other sights she should visit while in the French city.

Loading...

“Seeing the view at the top of the Arc de Triomphe it is really beautiful you should see that.”

Strijd is originally from the Netherlands, and didn’t speak the best English when she began working with lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. However, as she shared in an interview with Elle back in 2017, it was a quick learning process thanks to the other Angels helping her out.

“Once I started working with all the girls, I learned pretty quickly. Taylor [Hill] always says, ‘Let’s play it by ear.’ When I first heard that, I was so confused; I didn’t know what she meant. But she doesn’t like to plan; she prefers to see how the day rolls, so I’ve adopted that phrase — and attitude — too.”

Based on her recent Instagram photos, it seems that she may very well be adopting that carefree attitude while roaming the streets of Paris.