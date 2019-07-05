Lele Pons & Hannah Stocking’s Fourth Of July Swimsuits Have Instagram Gripped: ‘Comment When You See It’

Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking are known for their joint swimsuit updates. The YouTuber and model has updated her account on July 4 with a celebratory theme for Independence Day. She also delivered her trademark, making her viewers think things through.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her account. The photo showed the famous duo on a beach. The sandy setting featured the girls appropriately outfitted. Lele came clad in a blue swimsuit with white stars. The sexy bathing suit was high-cut at the waist and low-cut at the chest. Completing the colors of the American flag with her red, white, and blue look was Hannah. Her ensemble was a sexy bikini with a halter neck top. Both girls were flaunting their sizzling bodies in the sunlight. The camera had taken in their toned legs, curvy waistlines, and sensational tans.

Both Hannah and Lele were shot from the front. They were gazing into the camera with semi-expressionless faces. Clearly, fans had to look to the caption for more, and Hannah’s words offered plenty. She offered fans best wishes for Independence Day, and also gave them a mission. Fans were encouraged to take to the comments section after spotting a mystery situation that Hannah was referring to. Her poker face offered no clue, nor did Lele’s blank expression.

Fans are fighting it out in the comments section to guess the mystery.

“Who came to the comments for an answer?” was the most popular response with over 900 likes.

Elsewhere, other fans seemed to think they’d found the answer.

“Ur engagement ring is real,” one wrote.

“Is Hannah getting married?” suggested a similar conclusion.

Other fans likewise spotted a ring on Hannah’s left finger. Fans took to the comments section by the masses to suggest the engagement ring as the possible answer. Elsewhere, a fan seemed lost; they were not from the U.S. and weren’t quite sure what all the fuss was about. They asked what the “fourth day” is.

Hannah is now a bonafide Instagram superstar. With 16.8 million followers, this social media heavyweight packs a punch on the platform. Bikini updates might rack up the most likes for Hannah, but this multi-faceted sensation is equally loved for her humorous updates. Lele is equally as popular. Her following sits at a higher 35.4 million. Given that both girls have epic bodies and a renowned sense of humor, it’s no surprise why the two team up for updates.

Hannah’s update proved popular today, even if fans had trouble digesting the post. It has racked up over 610,000 likes within five hours of going live.