Kylie Minogue Thrives On The ‘Glastonbury Effect’ While The Sexy Aussie Pop Star Seduces At The Eden Project

Kylie Minogue followed up her history-making Glastonbury performance with a turn at Eden Project. Her sold out performances on Tuesday and Wednesday were part of a summer concert series in Cornwall, England.

While at the world’s largest green-field musical festival that had her crooning on the Pyramid Stage on day 5, she was part of a big deal engagement that draws some 200,000 to the site to watch the show live and millions to their small screens to watch the live broadcasts.

After that performance and before the Eden Project performances, Minogue’s greatest hits compilation album became a hit. Step Back In Time – The Definitive Collection — which features the Aussie legend’s seven top hit singles and 23 of her top 10 hits — climbed the Sunday legends chart in the U.K., becoming number 1 in this category, according to the Eden Project site.

Earlier this year, Golden was released by BMG Records. The album became number 1 on the UK chart, making that the 6th number 1 album on the British charts for Kylie and the best selling release of 2018 by any international female artist.

“Stop Me From Falling” and “Dancing” were break-out songs from Golden, with more than 11 million views on their corresponding music videos.

All of this recent chart action happened because of the “the Glastonbury effect,” a term used by Forbes to describe the meteoric rise in sales that often comes out of playing the famous music festival. This special effect — which has happened to everyone from the Rolling Stones and Radiohead to U2, Adele and Lionel Richie — means that the exposure from playing Glastonbury “can significantly increase audiences,” states Forbes.

“The final chart for the week will be published on Friday, July 5, with Minogue set for her seventh British No. 1 album.”

Kylie deserves all this attention as she’s been at the music game for a very long time. Sadly, this artist has had some struggles in past years, including a mean bout with breast cancer, according to The Inquisitr. The 51-year-old was diagnosed when she was 36. At that time, she “admitted that motherhood wasn’t on her mind when going through the disease in 2005.”

She said she wasn’t about to call that situation “a regret. You have to accept where you are and get on with it.”

That she did, as evidenced by her power performances for both Glastonbury and Eden Project. She has also become a chart-topper once more, making Kylie Minogue even more of a pop legend than ever before.