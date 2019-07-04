Convicted Pedophile Tom O’Carroll Blasted For Fawning Over ‘Sexy Kid’ Child Drag Queen Desmond Napoles

Convicted pedophile Tom O’Carroll reportedly wrote a personal blog in which he fawned over child drag queen Desmond Napoles. The Daily Caller reports that O’Carroll was convicted in the United Kingdom in 2006 for distributing child pornography, and was also formerly the chairman of the Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE).

In his blog, O’Carroll calls Desmond a “pretty young boy” and “sexy kid,” which prompted his mother, Wendy, to write a response on Instagram.

“We do not approve of his statements & have written to wordpressdotcom several times but they have yet to remove it. It is highly inappropriate to speak of minors in this manner. What Tom O’Carroll has said is out of our control & we do not know him or associate with him or any other pedophiles or sex offenders.”

According to Wendy, Desmond came out as gay when he was 11. In response to conservative criticism for purportedly attracting pedophiles on purpose, she claims that O’Carroll’s feelings are outside of her control. She also claims that Desmond does not feel “sexy” in drag and does not move in a sexual manner. Wendy also said that her son identifies as a boy but says that he “feels like a boy & a girl at the same time” when he dresses in drag.

Social media response to Wendy’s post has been met with both support and disagreement.

“Oh, you’re so stupid, what did you expect since you’re the first one exposing your own child in the circus??” one user wrote.

“Absolutely abhorrent,” wrote another, who apologized to Wendy for having to go through the disturbing experience.

According to The Blaze, Wendy alleged that “haters” have filed over 150 complaints with Brooklyn’s Administration for Children’s Services after Desmond gained attention for dressing and dancing to No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” at the city’s 3 Dollar Bill club back in December. But Wendy added that Child Protective Services (CPS) ruled that the accusations of child abuse put forth by the complaints were not founded.

Recently, actress Bella Thorne revealed that she was the victim of pedophilia as a child. Per The Inquisitr, she made the revelation as she promoted her book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, and claims to have been sexually abused during her time at Disney from the age of 6 until 14. Thorne claims that the people around her did not do anything about the abuse, which does nothing to curb rumors of pedophilia in Hollywood — especially after actor Corey Feldman’s Rolling Stone piece.