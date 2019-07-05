Jen Selter Gets Patriotic With Juicy Burger In Bikini In Front Of Grill

Countless celebrities have been sharing their Fourth of July festivities on Instagram today, and fitness model Jen Selter is one of them. Selter, who gained notoriety for her incredible curves, is spending the holiday doing what many others are doing — grilling up some juicy burgers.

Selter isn’t about to wear a frumpy apron for the task, though. Instead, she’s hopped right from the pool to the grill, deciding to get the job done in a striped bikini. In the photo, she’s in front of a luxe grill situated within an outdoor kitchen setup, and she’s in the middle of flipping a patty. In her hand is a juicy, already-cooked burger that looks ready to eat.

While there are no stars on her bikini, she has gone patriotic by selecting a swimsuit that has red and white stripes. Due to the angle, fans aren’t able to see how the suit looks from the front. However, the view from behind is tantalizing enough for her 12.8 followers. Though the bikini bottoms she’s wearing are a bit higher-waisted, they’re also in a thong style that leaves plenty of skin on display.

She accessorized the suit with a simple pair of red and blue sunglasses and has her hair tumbling down her back in glossy, loose curls.

She received over 150,000 likes on the post within just 11 hours, proving that fans were in the mood for some patriotism with a dash of curves.

Loading...

One fan commented that she looked “perfect as always” while another remarked, “that is one more reason 4 loving bbq.” Many of her fans simply expressed their admiration of the shot by sharing a few emoji in the comments. Others opted to wish the model a happy holiday.

Selter’s patriotic post comes in the midst of a series of posts she’s been sharing in all kinds of exotic locales. She’s shared a few shots and videos in her New York City apartment. However, she’s also been snapping pictures of herself in Mexico City, Prague, and many other locations. It seems that Selter is making travel a priority this year, and has been taking all her followers along for the ride.

It also appears that all her vacation destinations provide the opportunity to wear a bikini. While she’s shared a few clothed selfies abroad, the majority of them show her flaunting her assets in skimpy swimwear. She obviously knows what her followers want to see, as her swimsuit photos always rack up hundreds of thousands of likes.