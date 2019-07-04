Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Stuns In New Beachwear Photo Shoot

Over the years, British model Megan Williams has carved out a name for herself in the modeling industry. Not only that, but owing to her association with Victoria’s Secret, she has also become quite famous on Instagram, thanks to her amazing looks and sexy body.

The stunner recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new bikini picture, one that exuded sheer sexiness and glamour.

In the snap, Megan was featured resting on a chair which was partially submerged in seawater while she soaked up the sun. The model wore a sexy, white-and-gray bikini that allowed her to show off her long, smooth legs and incredible abs; a move that set pulses racing.

She let her hair down, closed her eyes and looked toward the sky to pose for the sultry snap. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in New York, however, Megan did not mention at which specific beach the picture was taken.

In the caption, the British model wished everyone a happy Fourth of July and called the United States her “second home.”

Within two hours of going live, Megan’s snap has accrued almost 7,000 likes and several comments, where fans and followers praised her for her beauty and hot body.

Commenting on the pic, one fan wrote that nothing can be hotter than the model, while another one called her “extremely pretty and gorgeous.” A third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Megan’s beauty, wrote a very poetic message for her that stood out among the rest.

“You are a moon shining in the sky,” they said.

Apart from her fans and followers, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models and celebrities, including Meri Gulin, Maya Stepper, Georgia Fowler, Victoria Lee, and Caroline Kelly, to name a few.

Before posting the new picture, Megan treated her fans to yet another bikini shot where she could be seen sporting a very stylish, dark green bikini that allowed her to flaunt her amazing abs, taut stomach, and a glimpse of underboob.

The share amassed more than 15,000 likes and over a hundred comments as of the writing of this piece.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the pic was taken while Megan was traveling to Los Angeles to spend a day off.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, Megan is a big travel enthusiast. When asked about her most desired travel destination that she is dying to splurge on, she said that she would love to go on a trip to Iceland to explore the beautiful country; a dream that she finally realized together with the love of her life earlier this year.