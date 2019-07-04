‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Reportedly ‘Relieved’ To Be Able To Get Some Closure After Mother’s Sudden Death

The death of Lisa Vanderpump’s mother has caused her a lot of stress and heartache, but she’s looking to get past it and move on. Just one year after losing her brother Mark Vanderpump to suicide, Lisa’s mother, Jean Vanderpump, passed away unexpectedly. According to Hollywood Life, the reality star is heading back to London sometime in the next few days, and a source close to Lisa shared that the funeral and services will happen sometime next week. The source, however, did not offer any other specifics.

“Lisa Vanderpump is definitely relieved to bring some closure to this chapter of her life and lay her mom to a peaceful rest.”

“Lisa has been doing the best she can after her mother’s death,” the source dished. “Nobody thought the autopsy would take as long as it did, so that was even more devastating and stressful for her to deal with. The waiting game was unexpected and tough,”

The source went on to say that originally, it was believed that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star would have to miss out on Vanderpump Rules stars’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding. However, the autopsy for Jean was still not complete so she decided to go so she could distract herself. The same insider close to the 58-year-old also shared that Lisa was glad that she went to the wedding.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa’s mother passed away at the age of 84. According to the report, Jean passed away suddenly and it left the reality star “shocked and devastated” by the loss. Per the initial report, Jean “collapsed” and died on Monday, June 17, and the news was made public just a few days after her passing.

An autopsy was done following her untimely death, and it was revealed that “there was some embolism that went to her brain.” And even though Jean was 84-years-old at the time of her passing, Lisa was still left shocked by the death, especially because her grandmother lived to be 100. The insider says that Lisa was expecting for her mother to live a long and healthy life, just like her grandmother.

For a few days after her mother’s death, The Inquisitr reported that the restaurant owner was quiet about her passing on social media before she eventually shared a photo of herself, her brother, and mother on Twitter.

“As you go to RIP with Mark, mummy. A tragic year for sure,” she wrote. “I thank all of you for your beautiful messages and words of kindness. Life is so fragile and I have no time for negativity.”

Thoughts go out to the Vanderpump family during this difficult time.