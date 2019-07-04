Kylie Jenner’s 4th Of July Bikini Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Kylie Jenner’s July 4 Instagram stories were only a few hours old before making The Daily Mail‘s headlines. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the platform for a bit of selfie footage earlier today. The video sent Kylie’s fans the star’s killer body, killer style, and trademark sexy confidence.

Kylie had opted for multi-tonal blues. Her cute bikini was perfectly hugging her frame, but it wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. Tiny briefs were flaunting this mother’s toned legs and curvy hips. Meanwhile, a halterneck upper was sending out the 21-year-old’s ample cleavage. Kylie had tucked a pair of shades into the top. The stylish look was accessorized with slides from luxury French designer Chanel.

While Kylie will often update her Instagram stories from outdoor spots showing her high-end vehicles, today’s Instagram story appeared to come with a low-key setting. Kylie was indoors. Background whites and a wall hanging weren’t overly fancy – this billionaire doesn’t always come surrounded by glam.

Kylie’s Instagram has been busy of late. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has been promoting a summer collection for her range. The best-selling makeup line has, in itself, made major headlines for this star. Earlier this year, Kylie fronted media outlets for being the world’s youngest billionaire – Kylie Cosmetics has earned this businesswoman $1 billion.

Speaking to Forbes regarding the milestone, Kylie appeared candid. She confirmed not being able to see ahead, although she sounded grateful overall.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner is now the richest. She is, however, not the only member of her family to have ventured into cosmetics. Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian is CEO of KKW Beauty. The popular cosmetics line is known for its pared-down packaging, attractively-named shades, and coming alongside KKW Fragrance. Kim also appears to be expanding into shapewear.

Kylie herself has expanded her territory this year. 2019 saw the launch of the much-anticipated Kylie Skin. The pink-packaged products have mostly been well-received. All six core products cost under $30. Promo for Kylie Skin has included Kylie herself, but it’s also featured her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Stormi features regularly on her mother’s Instagram. This popular tot comes with designer clothes galore, but it’s her infectious giggle and cute smile that seem to have won fans over. Stormi joins her mother for selfies on a fairly regular basis.

Stormi didn’t feature in today’s bikini footage. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie and Stormi should follow Kylie’s Instagram.