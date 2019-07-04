‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Bursts Out Of Black Bikini

Maxim model Kara Del Toro has been enjoying her time abroad, taking photos for the swimwear brand Yamamay. Two days ago, the curvy beauty posted a shot of herself in an unusual one-piece that showed off her toned stomach and the underside of her ample curves. Today, she seems to have returned to that same balcony, sharing another piece from the Prive Collection of the swimwear brand.

Del Toro is posing at the corner of a stunning wrought iron balcony with ornate details, which overlooks a beautiful clear blue body of water. This time, she’s rocking a bikini with some seriously steamy details.

The top of the bikini features a classic triangle shape to cover most of her curves, but also has a criss-cross detail that adds some visual interest — and draws attention to her enviable cleavage.

The bottoms are likewise a bit unusual — one side is a solid black high-waisted cut, while the other side is comprised of a series of criss-crossing straps. The end result is a majorly sexy take on a classic black bikini, and Del Toro pulls it off flawlessly. She’s paired the look with some natural makeup and wavy, wind-blown hair.

Followers loved the picture, which racked up over 4,000 likes in less than an hour.

While many models are sharing their red, white and blue-filled selfies for the 4th of July, Del Toro is celebrating the American holiday while abroad in Italy. Though she posted this bikini a few days after her previous shot, they were likely taken on the same day in Italian paradise.

It seems that Del Toro has always had a passion for swimwear. Back in 2016, she was interviewed by Toronto Paradise, and she spilled about what her dream career would be if she hadn’t decided to become a model.

“If you asked me this when I lived in Texas I would have told you that I wanted to be a high school teacher, I like helping people and I think that teachers have a great impact on kids growing up, but now that I live in LA, if I wasn’t a model I would love to do something else in fashion, I would love to have my own swim wear line.”

Given how stunning she looks in beachwear, it wouldn’t surprise us if she decided to pursue her swim wear designer dream one day. She would make the perfect model for any design she created.

Her 1 million followers will have to stay tuned to see if she shares any more bikinis from the swim wear brand.