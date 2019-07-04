Elle Macpherson, 55, Looks Ageless As She Stuns In Insanely Sexy Blue Bikini

Elle Macpherson is taking Thailand by storm.

Currently, the blonde bombshell is vacationing at the Kamalaya Koh Samui wellness retreat in Thailand, where she is putting on a sexy display for fans. While the supermodel regularly floods her Instagram account with a ton of photos from various events and her life in general, it’s not every day that she rocks a bikini. But when she does, it makes for a memorable event. Earlier today, the stunner took to social media to share a series of three bikini photos for her legion of fans.

The first photo in the series shows the bombshell looking gorgeous as she steps down a set of rocks. The 55-year-old’s body is on full display in a NSFW bikini that features a low-plunging blue top, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. The string bottoms leave almost nothing to the imagination and Elle’s toned and tanned legs are also visible in the shot. She wears her long, blonde locks down and straight and completes the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The second photo in the set shows the model standing on the rock in the same bikini — only this time, she has slightly altered her pose. And last but not least, Macpherson puts her arms up in the air as she seems to be balancing on the rock for the last shot. Just a short time after the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Elle plenty of attention from her loyal fans with over 12,000 likes, in addition to 120-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the set of photos to let the model know that she looks incredible. Countless others couldn’t get over the fact that Elle still looks so amazing at the age of 55-years-old.

“Elle is such a beautiful princess of a woman a Goddess in every sense of the word and a true Legend,” one follower commented.

“Go gal. How awesome do you look. Amazing. You are so inspiring,” another wrote.

“What is your diet regime?? You look AMAZING!!,” one more chimed in with two heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Elle stays in tip-top shape, thanks to her diet and exercise routine. The model practices Vinyasa yoga and eats an alkaline, plant-based diet. Additionally, she gets seven to eight hours of sleep a night and tries to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Of course, there are a few other beauty products that she swears by as well.

“I use lavender and chamomile aromatherapy oils, do yoga poses such as legs-up-the-walls pose and I take magnesium foot baths and soak in Epsom salts to soothe tired legs,” she dished.

Whatever else she is doing is obviously working.