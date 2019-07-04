Snooki’s Pic Of Angelo Melts Instagram’s Heart: ‘The Cheeks, I Can’t Breathe’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has taken to Instagram for a baby update. The Jersey Shore star welcomed her third child in May, and Angelo James is already taking center stage on his mother’s social media – at least for July 4.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old star updated her account, sending out three snaps. All of them showed her little boy rocking an Independence Day-themed onesie. The sleeveless clothing came with red-and-white stripes on one half and white stars on a blue background on the other. This American mother had clearly gone all-out to celebrate the annual holiday.

Angelo had been photographed lying on a soft beige surface. He appeared to be smiling – at least, that’s what it looked like in the first and third photos. This adorable little baby might melt his mother’s heart, but it looks like he’s had the same effect on Snooki’s fans. Instagram can’t seem to get over this little munchkin.

A cute caption from Snooki suggested that her baby was saying hello. It looks like fans are doing the same.

“He’s the cutest baby ever love u snnoki [sic],” one wrote.

“The cheeks, I can’t breathe,” read another comment.

“Kill me that’s the cutest face I’ve ever seen,” said another fan who was seemingly knocked sideways.

Once a party figure over on Jersey Shore, Snooki appears to have shed her former wild girl image. This reality face is now a married woman and a proud parent. Snooki is married to Jionni LaValle. Alongside baby Angelo, the couple is parents to a girl named Giovanna and a boy named Lorenzo. All three children now feature in adorable family snaps on Snooki’s Instagram.

As a busy mother, Snooki continues her career as a reality figure and a businesswoman, as she sells her own merchandise. She has, however, opened up about parenting three young children. She appeared to speak candidly when People interviewed her.

“I love the chaos of it all. Even though it’s beyond stressful and tiring. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my crazy kids who drive me nuts,” she said.

The star also added her thoughts on welcoming a third child into a family of two kids used to all the attention.

“I was definitely worried about [them meeting] the baby because I didn’t want them to get upset or jealous. But they did amazing and are super excited to take care of ‘their baby,'” Snooki added.

Angelo has proven to be a hit on social media, as his photo has racked up over 125,000 likes in just four hours. Fans wishing to see more of Snooki should follow her Instagram.