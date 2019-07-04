British singer-songwriter Charli XCX is sick of people spelling her name wrong and that’s pretty fair enough.

The “After The Afterparty” hitmaker has shared a meme photo of Bart Simpson from The Simpsons writing “There’s no e in Charli XCX” repeatedly on a chalkboard to let those who are unaware of how to spell her name. Even though it’s a simple mistake, for someone who has been around for many years now, it must get a little irritating.

Within five hours of the image being live, it has racked up over 89,000 likes. Charli told her followers to write in the comments section how her name is actually spelled. Of course, the results weren’t what she exactly might have hoped for.

“CharliE bit my finger,” one fan wrote.

“ok Charlie xbox,” another joked.

“We stan Charley Ecks Sea Ecks,” musician Dorian Electra commented

“Charlie and the xcx factory,” a fourth user shared.

The “Boom Clap” songstress plans to release her third studio album, Charli, on September 13.

It contains 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations.

“Next Level” “Gone” feat. Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” feat. Sky Ferreira “1999” feat. Troye Sivan “Click” feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” feat. Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” feat. Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” feat. Clairo and Yaeji “2099” feat. Troye Sivan

For the artwork, Charli appears completely nude and poses like a statue, per The Inquisitr.

To support the album, she will embark on a tour, which will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia. The second leg will visit Europe in October.

In an Instagram post, Charli announced who will be supporting her for the shows. She stated that Rina Sawayama will be opening up for her for all the U.K. shows. The North American leg will vary in openers, but will include Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra, and Allie X.

Her upcoming album will be her first studio album release since Sucker, which came out in 2014. In the meantime, Charli has been keeping fans satisfied with a number of singles, collaborations, and mixtapes. On Spotify, Charli currently has over 17.1 million monthly listeners and is the 131st most played act on the app at the moment.

Throughout her career, she has teamed up with a lot of familiar names, including Iggy Azalea, BTS, Rita Ora, Diplo, Cardi B, and Clean Bandit, to name a few.

Her latest collaboration is with Brooke Candy and Maliibu Miitch on the track, “XXXTC.”

On Instagram, Charli XCX has over 3.2 million followers.