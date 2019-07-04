‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Chelsea Is Shocked To Her Core By Calvin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 5, brings an untimely flashback for Billy during a fun time with Victoria. Elsewhere, Chelsea is in real trouble, and she calls on Nick for help.

Billy (Jason Thompson) gets déjà vu, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) being drunk on power and forgetting to meet Billy for his birthday dinner is all too familiar. She is focused so much on Newman Enterprises and work right now that she’s failing to make time for the important things, and this is one of the issues that caused them severe problems in the past.

Plus, with Adam (Mark Grossman) back in town and Billy returning to the grief of Delia’s death, he needs Victoria’s support even more to avoid falling back into old habits and patterns.

However, the carnival and Billy get Victoria to take her mind off work, at least for a moment, and they go to play every single game available. It’s an ideal time for the couple, and instead of fighting over a missed birthday dinner, they enjoy some carefree moments together.

Unfortunately, the firing range game causes Billy a bit of trouble. He flashes back to taking a gun from the Abbott mansion when his family was gone, and he remembers his fury at seeing Adam at Delia’s grave. It seems that Billy may be seriously headed for trouble.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is in trouble. Her husband, Calvin (John Burke), tracked her down in Genoa City, and he is not thrilled by either of Chelsea’s exes. Not only that, Calvin drops an absolute bombshell on Chelsea — he thinks Adam (Mark Grossman) should raise Connor, which shocks Chelsea to her core. They exchange a heated argument, and Chelsea cannot get Calvin to see reason.

Unfortunately, later only, Chelsea finds Calvin dead in their hotel room, according to The Inquisitr. Sure, she vehemently disagrees with his plans for Connor, but Chelsea may not have wished him dead — or did she? A freaked out Chelsea calls the one man she knows will always come through for her, Nick (Joshua Morrow), and despite everything, he shows up and comforts Chelsea as the EMTs deal with Calvin’s body.

Adam arrives just in time to see Nick and Chelsea embrace, and he’s stunned to realize that his brother and Chelsea actually have something real between them. Until that moment, Adam felt that they got together after his supposed death out of convenience and not out of true love.