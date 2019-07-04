Halle Berry, 52, Shows Off Curvy Booty In Swimsuit For Fourth Of July Photo On Instagram

It looks like Halle Berry celebrated Independence Day in her swimming pool rocking a black one-piece swimsuit that showed off her enviable booty. Pairing the outfit with a matching hat, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress shared a photo from her Fourth of July “festivities” with an inspiring caption about freedom.

“Today I’m thankful to have my freedom and live the life I choose and today that means swimming with my damn hat on!” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy #4thofJuly”

Halle is no stranger to showing off her age-defying figure on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she shared an alluring shot of herself in bikini bottoms in which she also flaunted some amazing gold jewelry.

In another sultry Instagram post, she appears to be topless, although she keeps things modest by placing a hat over her chest.

Fortunately for anyone who wants to age as gracefully as she has, Halle has previously shared some of the beauty secrets that keep her looking so young.

In an Instagram post from a couple of months ago, she revealed that she swears by using facial masks to keep her skin looking supple. She also shared that she uses the “ageless” mask from Olga Lorencin Skin Care.

As Marie Claire Magazine reports, it’s a two-step skin care treatment which costs $98. The first mask exfoliates, while the second one hydrates. You wear the hydration mask overnight and it’s meant to nourish your skin with ingredients that help make the skin look smoother.

It’s also no secret that Halle Berry works out a lot. But she has said that she was forced to increase the intensity of her workouts to prepare for John Wick, so that she could convincingly kick butt alongside the film’s lead, Keanu Reeves. The training was so intense that Halle broke three ribs in the process.

“This was on another level. I trained for about six months, five days a week,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It was gun training, jiu-jitsu, aikido, all different kinds of martial arts. I broke three ribs at one point. When I broke the ribs I thought, ‘Oh, this is it, they’re going to recast me,’ but Chad [the director] said he was going to wait for me. And he waited for me, and I went back into training, and kept going.”

But luckily, all that hard work paid off. The film did well at the box office and knocked Avengers: Endgame from the the No. 1 movie spot at one point. Not the worst trade off for a couple of broken ribs.