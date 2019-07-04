Miley Cyrus’ Latex Crotch Dance Racks Up Insane Views: ‘Miley For President’

Miley Cyrus is making all kinds of headlines right now. The SHE IS COMING singer officially released the video for her new track, “Mother’s Daughter,” earlier this week. The acceptance-based video has been making waves – it’s also proven the basis for Miley’s July 4 Instagram update.

Earlier today, Miley updated her account. Fans familiar with the “Mother’s Daughter” video will have recognized the update – it came straight from the music video itself.

The 26-year-old’s Instagram video showed her in a raunchy, but ultimately very empowering moment. The song’s “Don’t f*ck with my freedom” hook was playing. Miley herself was dancing in a skintight bodysuit in red latex. The outfit has already proven controversial on account of the metallic and bullet-like studding around the suit’s crotch. That said, while some have found the accessorizing metals vulgar, others have viewed them as a symbol of feminine empowerment.

Today’s video showed Miley shot full-length while she was kneeling. Likewise included was footage of Miley arching her back and moving her hips at the camera in a crotch-thrusting motion.

The eye-catching ensemble saw the singer head-to-toe in reds – clearly, the wardrobe department had gone all-out. Alongside glove-like extensions to the suit, Miley’s choice of reds continued with her shades, a cone-like structure on her head, and sexy boots with criss-cross details.

Fans are all over the update. In fact, it’s been racking up insane views. Over 900,000 views had been clocked within three hours of the update going live. The comments section to the video quickly filled up.

“Oh my god oh my god” was one comment taking lyrics from the track.

“Miley for President” was another response.

Countless others sent in praise for Miley, her video, and what it represents. “Mother’s Daughter” mainly features Miley, but much of the video is dedicated to others. They include individuals who do not conform to societal norms – Miley’s message is that it’s time to accept people regardless of their race, size, ethnicity, disabilities, or other statuses.

The video includes a medically obese woman filmed naked, as well as a transgender individual in a wheelchair. While the response to the former has seen Miley questioned over promoting the normalization of obesity, the video itself appears to have been well-received overall.

Loading...

“QUEEEEEN,” one fan responded to today’s video.

As the track’s title would suggest, “Mother’s Daughter” also mentions Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus. Both mother and daughter feature in the video as Miley thanks her mother for giving her strength, guidance, and hope.

Miley’s SHE IS COMING EP contains six tracks. Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram.