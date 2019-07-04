Farrah Abraham’s 4th Of July Beach Bikini Couldn’t Get More Scandalous

Farrah Abraham is back in the news. The Teen Mom OG star has been spotted celebrating Independence Day on the beaches of Malibu, California.

As The Daily Mail reported on Thursday, the mother of one was photographed frolicking on shores in a tiny and somewhat scandalous bikini. Farrah was owning her look, though. Photos showed the Nebraska-born star wowing in her tiger-print two-piece. The string bikini was dangerously minimal on the material, but this curvy sensation has a way of rocking swimwear. She certainly was during this outing, as the bikini was definitely cleavage-flaunting.

Farrah was photographed full-length, as the photo offered a good view of the brunette’s long legs, taut abs, and all-around golden tan. While the profile shots hinted at major sideboob, they likewise showed a glowing and beautiful face. Farrah looked carefree as she celebrated the Fourth of July.

Given that Farrah has been spending a significant amount of time in Dubai of late, her fans are likely glad to see her back in the U.S. Farrah did mark Independence Day over on her Instagram. Less about the bikinis and more about the cowgirl vibes, Farrah’s Instagram picture sent the star out on horseback in Daisy Dukes and a frayed jacket.

Farrah’s celebratory update also quoted Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the U.S.A.” in the caption.

“Proud to be an American‬ Where at least I know I’m free‬ I won’t forget the men who died‬ Who gave that right to me‬ I’d gladly stand up next to you‬ And defend Her still today‬‪’Cause there ain’t no doubt‬ I love this land‬ God Bless the U.S.A. -Lee Greenwood”

Unfortunately for Farrah, the spelling of “Independence Day” wasn’t quite correct in her hashtags, as The Inquisitr reported earlier today. Farrah found herself somewhat slammed for having missed the mark.

This high-profile reality figure is a frequent headline-maker. While being a mother at a young age formed Farrah’s celebrity status on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom OG, her image has somewhat changed. Farrah now finds herself as a controversial figure on account of her raunchy Instagram updates and internet-circulated sex tapes. Farrah is also no longer a part of the long-running MTV franchise.

Farrah is a mother to 10-year-old Sophia. Fans viewing Farrah’s often scantily-clad or topless Instagram updates frequently voice concern for the example that Farrah is setting for her daughter. That said, this mother-of-one does appear to love her daughter. Sophia’s appearances on her mother’s feed aren’t too frequent, but they’re there.

Fans wishing to see more of Farrah should follow her Instagram.