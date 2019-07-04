Snoop Dogg Posts Amazing ’90s Throwback Photo With Kurt Cobain, But Is It Real?

The rap legend reveals he posed with the Nirvana frontman two years before his death.

Snoop Dogg shared an amazing image to Instagram, but some fans wonder if it is real. The West Coast rap legend posted an epic throwback photo of himself hanging out with late singer Kurt Cobain, who is chilling out on a bed. In the caption to the post, Snoop wrote “Young Dogg with Kurt,” and he added that the photo was from 1992, just two years before the Nirvana frontman was found dead in his Seattle home.

The photo garnered over 500,000 likes and a slew of comments from the rapper’s famous friends, including an excited Busta Rhymes, who wrote — four times — “This sh*t is incredible!”

“Wow we already know you’re legendary you just took it up a few levels!!” Tyrese Gibson commented to Snoop.

According to the music site Hot New Hip Hop, in 1992, Kurt Cobain was riding high on the success of Nirvana’s breakout album, Nevermind, and was beginning work on the follow-up, In Utero. Young Snoop had not yet released his debut studio album, Doggystyle (that would come in late 1993), but would soon have the music industry’s attention due to his vocal contributions on Dr. Dre’s hip-hop masterpiece, The Chronic, which dropped in December of 1992.

While Snoop and Kurt could have certainly crossed paths in the 1992 timeframe, eagle-eyed fans are questioning the authenticity of the photo, which you can see below.

While some fans doubt that an artist as prominent as Snoop Dogg would circulate a fake image, a Reddit thread devoted to the topic shows the image that Cobain is seemingly Photoshopped from, as well as a photo of a solo Snoop with an empty bed next to him.

Still, many of Snoop’s Instagram followers seem to believe the photo of Snoop and Kurt is real, although one Reddit user quipped, “Snoop was so high he believes this happened.”

It’s no wonder that fans are skeptical of the snap. Kurt Cobain has been the subject of fake photos in the past. In 2017, Cobain’s Nirvana bandmate, Krist Novoselic, cast doubt on the authenticity of a grainy image of the Notorious B.I.G. hanging out with Kurt Cobain back in the day. In an email to Spin, celebrity Photoshop mashup Instagram @_vemix later claimed credit for creating the image.

As music fans debate the validity of the Snoop-Cobain snap, Alternative Nation notes that earlier this week, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, uploaded a bizarre photo of Snoop Dogg dressed as Sesame Street’s The Count character.