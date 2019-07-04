Kylie Jenner’s Sweat-Drenched Bikini Pic Slammed: ‘Trout Pout’ & ‘Fake Everything’ Dominates Comments

Kylie Jenner is getting slammed. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been busy promoting her best-selling Kylie Cosmetics line. A picture of Kylie sizzling in a sweat-drenched bikini was posted to her Instagram last night, and it wasn’t long before the eye-popping snap made The Daily Mail headlines.

While Kylie looked at peace as she showcased her world-famous curves in a coral-colored bikini, it would seem that the newspaper’s viewers have yet to make their peace with the image. The Daily Mail‘s comments section is hitting the young mother hard, with accusations that Kylie has gone under the knife leading the way.

“Fake hair. Fake lips. Fake breasts. Fake back side. Fake everything,” was one comment that received over 300 upvotes.

“Face transplant,” was another that proved similarly popular with over 200 upvotes.

A user appearing to be based in the U.S. voiced distaste for what they considered to be Kylie’s “trout pout.” They then questioned whether Kylie’s wellbeing was at risk; clearly, the user seemed convinced that Kylie is routinely undergoing cosmetic procedures.

While a fair few comments appeared to be on the trolling side, it did appear that individuals around the world felt something was up with this picture.

“You mean ample silicone,” one commenter said in reference to the newspaper’s mention of “ample cleavage.”

Kylie has always vehemently denied undergoing full cosmetic surgical procedures. While this makeup mogul has been honest about receiving lip injections, per Grazia, she maintains that her looks are natural, bar the lip work. Nonetheless, it seemed that The Daily Mail‘s viewers were out to air their views.

“Plastic people annoy me,” one person commented, suggesting Kylie isn’t all-natural.

When it comes to their faces and their bodies, the Kardashian-Jenners are frequently doubted. Many fans feel that the matter has grown tiresome. With curvaceous genes clearly running in the family, and with well-known makeup skills, the sisters likely look the way they do on account of genetics and being nimble-fingered with those cosmetics brushes. At least, that would be an objective argument.

Kylie’s face has also changed by virtue of her growing older. The child and teenage face seen on early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has flourished. Kylie is now in her early 20s. She is also a mother to Stormi Webster.

On Kylie’s Instagram, users appeared more supportive of what they were seeing. Then again, responses to Kylie’s updates largely come from individuals following her, as clearly, they are fans.

Kylie has 139 million Instagram followers.