Former ‘Baywatch’ Bombshell Donna D’Errico, 51, Sizzles In Minuscule Patriotic Bikini

Donna D’Errico may be 51-years-old, but she still knows how to rock a bikini like the best of them.

As fans know, the blonde bombshell was thrust into the spotlight after landing a role on the hit show Baywatch aside the likes of Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth. Obviously, she was no stranger to showing off her flawless figure then, and now at the age of 51, she’s still comfortable strutting her stuff in front of the camera. New photos published by The Daily Mail show the mother of two enjoying her time at a beach in Malibu with her friend, Bobbie Jean Brown.

The images were taken yesterday, and it appears as though the ladies were kicking off their Fourth of July celebrations just a bit early. D’Errico left little to the imagination in a bikini that featured stars and stripes. The stunner’s top showed a star pattern on her right breast and a stripes pattern on her left breast, as the blonde-haired beauty nearly popped out of the top. The string bikini bottoms also leave the model’s toned and tanned legs and abs on full display.

Donna wore her long locks down and straight and completed the beachside look with an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Bobbie looked just as good as her friend, covering up in a white button-down shirt while the ladies laid out on towels. She then ditched the top and rocked a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms and a curve-hugging black tank top. She also wore her long, blonde locks down and at her back, and accessorized the look with a chunky silver necklace.

Donna has a big following on social media of over 203,000-plus, and she regularly delights her legion of fans with sexy photos from various events. Last month, the stunner shared a photo of herself while clad in a skimpy red bikini. In the selfie, the actress puts her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder and pursing her lips.

Donna wore her long locks down and styled as she once again showed off her stunning figure to fans. Since the post went live, it’s earned rave reviews with over 6,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

“Wowza! You look incredible!,” one follower wrote with two flame emoji.

“You are absolute perfection & you never ever age!” another Instagram user wrote.

“You look great Donna,” one more gushed.

Fans can follow all of D’Errico’s updates on Instagram.