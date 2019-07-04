Demi Lovato Announces Break From Social Media After Defending Scooter Braun In Taylor Swift Feud

Demi Lovato is quitting social media for a while. The “Sorry Not Singer” made the announcement on Wednesday in a post on her Instagram Stories that simply said, “Taking a break for a while. Be kind.” She made no mention of when she’d be back to posting regularly again.

Lovato didn’t mention a reason for the break, but as Entertainment Tonight reports, she recently took manager Scooter Braun’s side in his now-public falling-out with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Swift recently slammed Braun on her Tumblr blog for buying her masters in his purchase of her former record company, Big Machine Records, for $300 million.

Braun manages a large roster of pop stars that includes Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Demi Lovato, and others. In the post, the “Bad Blood” singer claimed that Braun had bullied her online via two of his clients during her rift with West and Kim Kardashian over his song, “Famous.”

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” she wrote. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

In her defense of Braun, Lovato called him “a good man,” and asked social media users to stop bashing him online.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them,” she wrote in an Instagram story, as reported by ET. “Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them.”

As ET notes, Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, has disputed elements of Swift’s Tumblr posts. In an Instagram post, she claims that the singer found out about the sale of her masters before the story broke in the press. She also said that Swift had previously turned down an opportunity to purchase her masters.

A rep for Swift has refuted Cohen Braun’s claims about when Swift learned about the sale.

In her Tumblr post, the singer alleged that she had repeatedly tried to obtain ownership of her music, but was told that she’d have to re-sign to Big Machine Records in order to do so. Each new album she turned in would have earned her one of her previous records, she said.

“I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past,” she wrote. “Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”