Nicole Scherzinger Rocks Barely-There Snakeskin Bikini & Declares ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Nicole Scherzinger is ringing in the Fourth of July in the sexiest way possible.

The singer is currently in her home state of Hawaii where she has been celebrating a number of occasions with family, including her 41st birthday as well as Independence Day. Since she’s been home, the stunner has shared a number of photos with her legion of 3.8 million-plus followers with the most recent series of photos coming today.

In the new photos that were posted to her account, Nicole leaves little to be desired in a tiny little bikini. The first image in the set shows Scherzinger looking like she is in her element, posing for a sexy shot in the sand. With the water at her back, Nicole’s hair flows in the wind as she looks off into the distance with a huge smile on her face. Her incredible figure is fully on display in the image in a skimpy snakeskin bikini that ties on the sides. The former Pussycat Doll nearly spills out of the little top, exposing plenty of cleavage.

In the next image in the deck, Scherzinger throws her hands in the air and faces her backside to the camera. Her toned and tanned booty takes center stage in the sexy shot, and it’s completely covered in sand. In the third photo in the series of three, the black-haired beauty poses at a side angle, putting one leg up and the other planted on the ground.

Since the photos went live on her account, they’ve earned the star a ton of attention with over 54,000 likes in addition to 450-plus comments in just over an hour. While some followers wished her a happy Fourth of July, countless others took to the post to comment on her stunning figure. A few others Instagrammers had no words for the images and just commented with emoji instead.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” one follower commented.

“Perfection right there stunning Nicole,” another Instagram user commented with a series of emoji.

“Stunning as always,” one more fan wrote with a smiley face emoji.

After the initial set of three photos, Scherzinger shared a few others from her day at the beach, including one of her sitting on a big wooden platform that reads “good vibes” and another one of her lying in the sand and striking a pose, looking just like a Sports Illustrated model. Judging by her fans’ reactions to the photos, it’s safe to say that everyone is still wanting more.