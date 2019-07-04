Halsey Busts Out Of Skintight Leather Bodysuit In Sizzling New Photos

Halsey’s latest Instagram post is gaining some serious attention from her millions of followers.

On Thursday, July 4, the singer stunned her fans with a four-photo upload that sent pulses racing. The shots appeared to have been from an impromptu photo shoot during a performance, as a pair of in-ear monitors that artists typically wear onstage were dangling around her neck. The results of the spontaneous photo session brought some serious heat to the social media platform, and saw the 24-year-old wearing a skintight leather bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The first photo captured a blue-haired Halsey dangling from a clothing rack, putting nearly every inch of her body on display for the camera, which she stared down with a fierce, sultry look. The “Nightmare” singer busted out of her bondage-themed ensemble that clung tight to her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill over the top of the stud-adorned garment. A thick belt wrapped high on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

A scroll through the following photos in the post shows Halsey striking a variety of poses in her barely-there ensemble. In the third snap, the babe posed with her hips popped out to the side, indulging fans to look at her curvy booty that was left on display, thanks to the cheeky cut of her attire. Two chain straps hung from her belt, falling right over her hips to draw even more attention to her curves and fishnet-covered, toned legs. In the final shot, Halsey also flaunted her insane flexibility. With her hands clenched in fists, the star raised one up high in the air as if she was attempting to roundhouse kick the camera.

Fans of the Rolling Stone cover girl went absolutely wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 866,000 likes within just two hours of going live to the social media platform — and that count continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“How is someone this perfect,” one fan questioned, while another said she was “stunning.”

“You look so gorgeous in your blue hair,” commented a third.

This isn’t the only time Halsey has wowed her 13.5 million Instagram followers this week. Just yesterday, the singer sent temperatures soaring by showing off her flawless figure in a tight, completely see-through neon green dress. The piece exposed every inch of her famous curves, as well as the black bra-and-panty combo that she wore underneath, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.