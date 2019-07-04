‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For The Week Of July 8: Charlie & Tiffany Return For Emma’s Sake

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers for the week of July 8 reveal that Xander Avant’s (Adain Bradley) instincts may be correct about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The Forrester Creations’ model is currently investigating the death of his former girlfriend, Emma Barber (Nia Sioux).

Monday, July 8 – Charlie Confirms Xander’s Suspicions

Dick Christie will reprise his role as Charlie Weber.

On Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Xander will ask Charlie to investigate Thomas, per The Inquisitr. He suspects that Thomas killed Emma because she was about to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth about her baby. Xander knows that Thomas is obsessed with Hope and wants to make her his wife at all costs. Thomas has threatened everyone who knows the truth, but could not silence Emma. Did the Forrester Creations’ intern pay with her life for wanting to do the right thing?

Charlie will follow up on Xander’s suspicions and provide him with the evidence he needs, per The TV Watercooler. As B&B viewers know, Thomas is responsible for Emma’s death. Emma was on her way to Hope’s house when she saw Thomas in his car behind her. He then rammed his car into hers, and she went over the guardrail and into a ravine. Emma died as a direct result of Thomas’ actions.

This is not the first time that Charlie has solved a mystery. The comedic character will provide some light relief in this rather somber storyline.

Wednesday, July 10 – Tiffany Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful

Maile Brady will return as Tiffany.

Loading...

Tiffany is also a Forrester intern. Recently, she appeared at Emma’s memorial service where she was devastated by her best friend’s death. Hope comforted Tiffany as she tried to come to terms with Emma’s death.

Tiffany may appear in a scene where she’s hard at work at Forrester Creations. Perhaps she is filling in for Emma now that she is no longer there. However, it seems more likely that Xander will approach the intern. Perhaps he will carefully question Emma’s best friend to try and glean some information from her. Without knowing it, Tiffany could help Xander’s cause as he tries to build a case against Thomas.

Now that Thomas has the proof that he needs, will he put Thomas behind bars? Or will Thomas also get to Xander first?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.