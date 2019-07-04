Bella Thorne Celebrates 4th Of July In Skimpy Black Bikini On Instagram

Bella Thorne is spending her Fourth of July on a boat – in a very skimpy bikini. The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her holiday look with her millions of followers, and fans were certainly pleased.

The photo on Thorne’s Instagram feed showed the author hanging on to the railing of a boat with a beer bottle in her hand in Sicily, Italy. For the sunny outing, she wore a barely-there black patterned triangle bikini top that traveled up and around her shoulders in a halter-style cut. The thin strips of fabric across her chest were held together only with a white string across the bottom, letting her busty assets pop out on both sides. Meanwhile, Thorne’s matching bottoms were just as revealing. The white strings sat high on her hips, showing off her toned thighs and legs and putting her taut abs on display.

As usual, Thorne accessorized with a ton of silver chains around her neck as well as silver watches and bracelets. She kept her face makeup-free, showing off her natural beauty as she flashed a huge, cheesy smile for the camera. Her dark hair was pulled back into a ponytail behind her head.

The former Disney star wished her followers a happy holiday in the caption.

The post garnered over 300,000 likes within an hour. In the comments, fans and friends complimented Thorne’s beautiful and fit physique.

“Italy looks more beautiful when you’re there,” one fan wrote.

“You smile with your heart,” another follower pointed out with a heart emoji.

Many others responded to Thorne’s caption, which asked why she always smiles like that. Many said it was because she is in Sicily with her new boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo.

Thorne’s photo on Thursday seemed to be taken earlier this month, as she shared a similar image last week wearing the same outfit in the same setting. In that shot, she and Mascolo adorably made their Instagram debut as a couple. The two-photo post showed Thorne sitting on Mascolo’s lap in one shot, planting a kiss on his lips for the camera. In the other, she looked at the photographer with a huge, happy smile on her face.

In the caption, she revealed how happy she is with her new man. Many fans in the comments agreed that she looked happier than ever before and wished the couple well.

“Awwww y’all are adorable. Congrats!” one user wrote in the comments.