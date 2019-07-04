‘Mini AOC’ Child Actor Ava Martinez Quits Due To Death Threats

Ava Martinez, or “Mini-AOC,” the 8-year-old child actor that gained the spotlight for impersonating progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez earlier this year, is ceasing video creation after receiving death threats, according to Fox News.

The news of the girl’s early retirement came from her family, who posted a message on Twitter explaining the situation.

“Ava will not being doing any more MINI AOC content,” Martinez’s stepfather Salvatore Schachter wrote. “The Left’s Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers. For our safety and for our child’s safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts.”

When Schachter spoke to Fox News, he said that overall, the reception to Mini AOC was very positive.

But even the small portion of negativity reportedly became too much to handle. He said that the negative comments were “increasingly personal, dark, and dangerous.”

“She’s disappointed at not doing Mini AOC going forward but we explained that this is for the best and she’s okay with it,” he said.

Regardless, Schachter said that Ava’s role as Mini AOC was a reflection of her “beauty, talent, and charm,” and said that all of the hate and anger directed at her will not change that fact.

‘Mini AOC’ Doxxed And Threatened, Family Shuts Down All Her Social Accounts https://t.co/7DsLx2Yb0j — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez recently made headlines when she blasted a Facebook group for current and former U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, which contained many disturbing comments and jokes about migrant deaths. As The Inquisitr reported, the progressive firebrand responded on Twitter with her signature passion.

“This isn’t about ‘a few bad eggs.’ This is a violent culture.”

The 29-year-old also posted a follow-up tweet in which she wondered how CBT agents can be trusted to care for refugees, although she said the report did not change her decision to visit a CBT facility on Monday.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat from Texas and the head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, also decried the report and said it “confirms some of the worst criticisms” of CBP, suggesting that they have been desensitized to violence to a degree that makes them dangerous to both migrants and their coworkers.

Per The Inquisitr, the President of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd wrote a Fox News op-ed in which he accused Ocasio-Cortez of attempting to “dehumanize” CBP agents. He used to piece to attack Ocasio-Cortez for her repeated claim that the migrant detention facilities at the United States southern border are akin to concentration camps.