’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Opens Up About ‘Abusive’ Jay Smith Relationship As Deportation Looms

90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Martson is opening up about her “toxic” relationship with her estranged Jamaican husband Jay Smith in a new interview with Celeb Buzz. In it, Martson claimed that “abuse” had been a part of their relationship from early on.

“Our relationship has been very toxic from the beginning, and I just never did anything about it, because I knew if I contacted police that Jay would be deported,” she said. “There was a lot of abuse going on in our relationship.”

Martson also said that Smith’s journey to possible deportation began when he broke into her house while she was on vacation. The police suggested that she file a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against Smith as a result.

Smith is now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He surrendered to the authorities after a warrant for his arrest was issued for breaking that PFA order that had been granted to Martson. According to In Touch Weekly, he is currently being held at York County Prison in Pennsylvania.

“Mark my words this is the hardest day of my life,” Martson wrote in one of her Instagram stories after the news of the arrest broke, Reality Tea, reports. “I can’t believe this is how it ended. The amount of sadness I’m feeling is unfathomable. There is no celebrating over here, just pure heartbreak!”

She also said that she’ll be canceling an upcoming promotional trip to Jamaica in light of these new developments in her relationship with Smith.

Fans had been questioning whether Martson was being honest about her feelings, Reality Tea notes, as she appeared to be gunning for Smith’s deportation on the show because of his infidelity.

As Newsweek reports, viewers of 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After saw Martson confront Smith about his purported cheating in a heated exchange during which she yelled expletives at the 21-year-old tattoo artist.

“Way to use someone for a green card,” she says at one point during the argument.

She later called the police when he refused to exit her property. Since ICE does not work during overnight hours and this all happened around midnight, Smith was not detained by Immigration until Martson called them hours afterward.

“I regret what happens but when you’re the in heat of the moment and feel your whole world crumbling down around you, sometimes you make poor decisions. I’m human,” she wrote on Instagram about that fateful night, as reported by Newsweek.