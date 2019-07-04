Vicki Gunvalson And Kelly Dodd Continue Feud Online, Call One Another ‘Pigs’

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd might have been great friends at one point, but the two women have divided and been in a bitter feud for years. Kelly was the only friend Vicki had in Season 11 and 12 when the COTO Insurance founder was feuding with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, but now that the Tres Amigas are back together, Kelly and Vicki have split.

The feud between the two women continues to play out on social media, and while they may not be engaging with each other, they are taking jabs in videos and comment sections. Vicki recently commented on a tweet a fan shared of Kelly’s recent Instagram story. In the video, a friend of Kelly’s pretends to be a pig and snorts, and Kelly’s response set Vicki off.

“We know some people like that, but we’re not gonna name names,” Kelly said.

Vicki didn’t take kindly to the jab, especially since she had been referred to as “Miss Piggy” by Slade Smiley on RHOC in prior seasons.

“She is disgusting. She is the pig,” Vicki tweeted out.

Some drama then started brewing over on Instagram after Kelly began interacting with some fans who commented on Vicki being demoted on the upcoming seasons. Kelly had been saying for months that Vicki would no longer be in a full-time role, but the “OG of the OC” continued to call the RHOC junior a liar. It’s obvious now that Kelly was telling the truth.

Reality Blurb grabbed the screenshots of Kelly’s conversations with a Bravo fan account. After the fan noted that Kelly was telling the truth about Vicki the whole time, Kelly responded by clarifying that she wasn’t a liar and that everyone should know who the liar is. For added effect, Kelly added the long-nosed emoji.

Another commenter noted that they wouldn’t be watching without Vicki on the show, and said Bravo was really “messing up.”

“Really? We will see how good this season is!! Trust me,” Kelly responded.

Just because Vicki has been demoted to a “friend of the housewives” doesn’t mean she won’t be getting ample screen time in Season 14. The friend role means a decrease in pay, no introduction in the credits, and no infamous tagline. It’s unknown at this point if Vicki’s wedding to Steve Lodge will play out onscreen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 debuts Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.