Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Accepts Bottle Cap Challenge

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang recently accepted the Bottle Cap Challenge, which asks participants to kick off the cap of a plastic bottle — loosely twisted on — with a back-spin kick. The challenge went viral with the help of celebrities like Jason Statham, John Mayer, and Ryan Reynolds.

Fox News reports that Yang posted a follow-up to his video of the challenge and revealed that it’s one of his most popular videos ever.

“And my kicking a bottle cap is now one of our best-performing videos ever. Maybe next time I’ll break a board with my head.”

Some fans picked up that Yang misspelled “challenge,” and one pointed out that his video would have likely received more visibility with the correct spelling.

Yang only received two minutes and 58 seconds of speaking time at last week’s Democratic presidential debate on Thursday. But as The Inquisitr previously reported, he still gained more than 108,000 Twitter followers, a 32 percent increase, topping Kamala Harris, who gained over 69,000 new followers, for a 3 percent increase.

The 44-year-old entrepreneur gained much of his early traction through social media, and his breakout moment was arguably his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which is available on YouTube.

After his lack of speaking time, Yang is considering his own podcast that he said on Twitter would include “annotated commentary on the debate and other topics.”

The title is still in the air, although “Let Yang Speak” and “Yang Speaks” are two currently in the running.

Yang made headlines recently when he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to denounce the violence against conservative photojournalist and Quillette editor Andy Ngo, who was left bloodied and reportedly suffered a brain bleed after being attacked by Antifa in Portland.

“I hope @MrAndyNgo is okay. Journalists should be safe to report on a protest without being targeted.”

As The Inquistr reported, some took to social media to attack Yang for denouncing the event.

“Don’t know about this one chief, shoulda just stayed out of it. Not helping you one bit,” one user wrote.

“Please do more research before making statements like this,” yet another chimed in.

Loading...

Love talking to people in New Hampshire ???????? https://t.co/SjdWBMtqaL — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 4, 2019

But others supported Yang’s decision to disavow political violence.

“We can’t disavow violence anymore? Wtf?” one supporter wrote in response to the criticism of Yang’s post.

“We must stand up against all censorship. And against all violence,” another supporter said.

Aside from Yang, the only other Democratic presidential candidate to publicly disavow the attack is Eric Swalwell.